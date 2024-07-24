This is not a game

Our nation is teetering on collapse and with that, the balance of life across the whole planet is in jeopardy. The consequence of these next few months to come means that even the environment and possible sustainable human life is at risk. Wars will quickly boil up as the weakening of America’s position globally will allow factions, terrorists, and enemies to see a clear path for mayhem and destruction. And many of them will gain access to atomic weapons according to the UN.



The isolationist policies of the Heritage Foundation, which even President Reagan rejected (or avoided), when coupled with the MAGA desire for retribution and fascist policies subverting the rule of law as the nation once accepted them are on open display now. Leading the way are the corrupt Supreme Court members who defied the most common tenet of our Constitution that no one is above the law. Anything done by the President is now lawful by definition, unpunishable, sanctioned by Scotus. And with their ruling, “dictator on day one” is entirely possible.



The television, online pundits, radio presenters are treating these threats or promises (depending on which side broadcasters are on) like entertainment. There are smiles even when a news reader talks about Project 2025’s frightening claims and desires. In private they may be as frightened as you or me, but on air everyone seems to be terribly keen with sparkling eyes, earnest in their endeavor to share thoughts and worries to entertain.



The truth is, we’re at war. A war to save the America we grew up in, a war to preserve the very facts and laws of the Constitution. It is not funny or amusing at all. Not for a moment, every day relentlessly eating away at our stamina to prevail, to oppose fascism, to preserve the country.



Some people may want to take a position on abortion and concentrate on that. The fascists want you to be mono-focused, so you’re missing the totalitarian state that’s coming, easily assuaged if they claim it will never happen nationally (only statewide).



Some people may want to take a position on inflation and tax breaks and concentrate on that. The fascists want you to be mono-focused, you’re missing the totalitarian state that’s coming, easily assuaged if they claim tax breaks are good for the economy and will lower inflation.



Some people may want to take a position on the environment and concentrate on that. The fascists want you to be mono-focused, once again you’re missing the totalitarian state that’s coming, easily assuaged if they claim they will build more renewable energy windmills and solar farms, all the while they claim your very financial well-being needs the US to drill for more oil.



Some people may want to take a position on corruption of those judges and the Supreme Court and concentrate on that. But again the fascists want you to be mono-focused, so you’ll miss the totalitarian state that’s coming, easily assuaged if they claim the MAGA factions love the real law and want to enforce the law against criminals and rioters (never mind they’ll get to define who’s a criminal without due process). Next will be a promise to double the police forces to “protect” you and yours.



Look, if anyone who is reading this doesn’t understand the risk to every part of your life is on the line with these proto-fascists, read their Project 2025, see that the people who generated those rules are part of the MAGA elite and have already written the GOP Platform. Be a Missouri person, believe it when you see it. So, get off your behind and read what they have written, what they have promised. Know what is coming unless fight back now and try to you win the war.



Here are the Project 2025’s “pillars”:



“Pillar I… puts in one place a consensus view of how major federal agencies must be governed and where disagreement exists brackets out these differences for the next President to choose a path.” “Brackets out” means edit, change, subvert.



“Pillar II is a personnel database that allows candidates to build their own professional profiles and our coalition members to review and voice their recommendations.” Translation? Profiles must meet Project 2025’s designs.



“Pillar III is the Presidential Administration Academy, an online educational system taught by experts from our coalition. For the newcomer, this will explain how the government functions and how to function in government.” They’re running an indoctrination program already to tell people how to behave in their new government.



“Pillar IV—the Playbook—we are forming agency teams and drafting transition plans to move out upon the President’s utterance of “so help me God.” And 920 pages follows telling the reader exactly what is in store in the dictatorship.



When your enemy says he wants to take over, you should listen and fight. This is now war for true Americans, whether you want it or not.