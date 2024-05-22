Rediscovering Jenny Simont Ireland
Rediscovering Jenny Simont Ireland

Curated by her son Sumner Ireland, the upcoming show “Jenny Simont Ireland: A Painter’s View,” opens Saturday, May 25 (and runs through July 6) at The Cornwall Library, offering viewers a glimpse into the treasure trove of work that the artist created over her long life.

Ireland was born in Paris in 1919 to Catalan parents. Guided by her father, José Simont Guillen, an esteemed illustrator and recipient of the French Legion of Honor, Ireland honed her craft at the renowned Académie Julian and Studio Bornet in Paris. Her talent was recognized early on, with an exhibition at Gallerie Charpentier at the tender age of 18.

Living interchangeably in Paris, Barcelona, and New York, Ireland’s artistic pursuits intertwined with her diverse experiences. While she rarely exhibited publicly, her paintings found homes among family and friends, spanning continents and cultures. Notable exceptions include showcases at the Friends of Rose Algrant Show in Cornwall and a memorable exhibition at The Cornwall Library in 2013.

Sumner Ireland fondly remembers his mother’s artistic milestones, from celebratory Italian dinners to exhilarating go-karting adventures in Torrington. “I have taken around 30 plus painting down to the art show and they’re ready to be hung…I don’t have that many left, actually,” said Sumner from his home in Sharon. While he shared that he has mixed feelings about parting with his mother’s work, he added, “My idea is that these things have been following me and my mother around for many years. They’re on people’s walls and the rest are in the basement. We have dehumidifiers going all the time but even so, I’d much rather have them on people’s walls than in my basement.”

Ireland’s passion for painting remained unwavering throughout her life. She died peacefully in 2014 after a short stay at Noble Horizons in Salisbury.

All paintings displayed are available for sale, ensuring her artistic legacy endures for generations to come. An opening reception will be held May 25, from 5 to 7 p.m. Registration is requested for the reception on www.cornwalllibrary.org.

