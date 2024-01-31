Region One to launch three school-based health centers

Latest News
Quiet comeback
This past week has been a momentous one for that staple of American life: the newspaper.
We want to pause a moment to take stock of our good fortune and thank everyone who supports our work by reading the paper week after week and by advertising in its pages. Our mission is to be relevant to your lives and businesses, and to also be interesting and entertaining.
The financial support that we receive from your generous donations, steady subscriptions and consistent advertising has allowed us to recover from the pandemic, which forced sharp cutbacks. Today, we are making a quiet comeback. We get a chill when we read news of other newspapers that are facing existential threats. Last week, that threat become real for three longstanding New York suburban newspapers that suspended operations. The Scarsdale (New York) Inquirer suspended publication after giving readers a weekly report for the last 123 years. The Rivertowns Enterprise, owned by the Inquirer and serving Hastings-on-Hudson, Dobbs Ferry, Ardsley, and Irvington in Westchester County, also suspended operations, as did The Record-Review, an award-winning community newspaper serving Bedford, Lewisboro and Pound Ridge.
Local newspapers reflect a community’s life, and when they vanish there is no image coming back to us from the mirror, revealing our own truths.
This past week also was a dark one at the Los Angeles Times, which announced that it was laying off 20 percent of its newsroom, marking one of the biggest cuts in staffing in the paper’s 142-year history. The Washington Post and the venerable Sports Illustrated have faced recent staff reductions. And we have reported on the pages over the past year about the impact of the changing landscape on community newspapers — more than half of all American communities now are considered news deserts because they no longer have an authoritiative source of local news. There are more than 1,000 public radio stations in America, but only about one in five is producing local news, according to a 2023 study by the Medill School of Journalism. It’s noteworthy, too, that many of these publications have been witness to life in their communities for the past century, or more. The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News fall into that category.
We began this commentary by appreciating you, our readers and advertisers, for continued support. Without this pact with our community we would not have succeeded in our mission to provide relevant, interesting and entertaining news week to week, or offer a venue for your letters and columns, so that what we see when we all look in the mirror is our community looking back at us.
The digital era has been hard on the news business in a variety of ways. For the past year — again due to your generous backing — we have embarked on a path that will bring the news to you on a more frequent pace and on a platform that suits life in today’s world. The weekly print edition is here to stay! But our new, refreshed websites feature a more modern look and the stories to be found there are free for the reading.
Turning Back the Pages
100 years ago – 1924
Miss Lucy Reed has returned from an extended visit with her sisters in West Springfield and Suffield, and expects to resume her duties at the Canaan post office on Monday.
H. Roscoe Brinton has sold Radio sets to Miss Grace Ball and G.R. Belcher.
LIME ROCK – Arthur Peck has purchased a new piano.
Several are having their ice houses filled with 12 inch ice.
Mr. and Mrs. Robie of Taconic gave a radio and card party at their home on Saturday evening. All had a wonderfully enjoyable time.
Gaston Cleaveland is driving truck for H.S. Kelsey.
50 years ago – 1974
A week of rain and warm winds has imperiled the 49th annual U.S. Eastern Ski Jump Championships at Salisbury. But the sponsoring Salisbury Winter Sports Association has not yet cancelled the jumps, scheduled for Feb. 9 and 10.
Gasoline station owners in the Tri-State area tightened their belts another notch in the last week of January, a month many describe as the worst yet. They are not optimistic about February and the future months. A spot check of area stations this week found many dealers are out of gasoline, while others who have the precious fluid have limited the hours they pump gas.
Adv. – GAS HOURS 7 to 8:30 a.m. and 2 to 3:30 p.m., Monday through Friday, and 8 to 10 a.m. Saturday. Limit of purchase depends on supply. Lakeville Service Station, Montgomery Street, Lakeville.
A pet cat belonging to John T. MacFadyen of Millbrook, N.Y., allegedly was the cause of an auto accident Monday morning on Under Mountain Road in Salisbury. The cat escaped from a box in the car and reportedly jumped on the young man, causing him to lose control of his vehicle, which knocked down a telephone pole. Mr. MacFadyen was taken by ambulance to Sharon Hospital, where he was treated and released. The cat disappeared during the confusion.
The North Canaan Housing Authority opted for electric heat for the 24-unit housing for the elderly project at its last meeting. Before coming to its unanimous decision in favor of electric heat the group listened to the merits of both oil and electric heating as presented by representatives of the Hartford Electric Light Company and John B. Hull Inc. Housing Authority members favored electric heat because of the lower costs of installation and maintenance. The wheels of fortune (and Penn Central) grind exceedingly slow, but last week, after 50 weeks of negotiations, Canaan became the owner of the 11-acre tract off Quinn Street planned as the site for a housing for the elderly project.
A film of Steve Blass in the 1971 World Series will be shown this Friday in the North Canaan Elementary School at 7 p.m. The film will be open to all boys participating in Canaan - Falls Village Little League and their parents.
25 years ago – 1999
SHARON – The town lost a piece of its history last Friday when an electrical fire began in the library of the stately Weatherstone and gutted the interior of the front half of the home, leaving it little more than a shell of its former grandeur. As approximately 100 firefighters attempted to get the blaze under control, neighbors and townspeople tried to get a glimpse of what one observer said was the “finest house in the Northwest Corner.” The 18th century Georgian manor house, with more than 300 years of history, is listed on the National Register of Historic Places. Built in 1765 by Dr. Simeon Smith, who operated a pharmacy in Sharon with drugs imported from London and Amsterdam, the home’s original name was the Governor Smith Homestead. It was not until the 1940s that the home was given the name Weatherstone by owner Bryon Stookey, a prominent New York City neurosurgeon.
Kerry Keser, former education director, was recently promoted to museum director for Holley House and the Salisbury Cannon Museum. Although her actual duties will be little affected, Ms. Keser is pleased with this vote of confidence from the Salisbury Association.
FALLS VILLAGE – The Board of Selectmen voted 2-1 to move forward in the permit application process with the Department of Environmental Protection necessary to dump contaminated soil from the Lee H. Kellogg School as landfill cover. Selectmen Louis Timolat and Patricia Mechare voted in favor of the motion, while First Selectman Gabriel Seymour voted no at a meeting Jan. 21. Mr. Timolat has maintained that the soil is suitable for cover at a landfill. The hydrocarbon count is 418 parts per million, well below the maximum allowance of 50,000 parts per million, he said.
Falls Village residents got an update on the less than seamy side of Washington, D.C. last week. Lara Mittaud, a senior at Housatonic Valley Regional High School, recounted her experiences as a summer intern to a gathering of the Republican Town Committee. Although the internship was arranged and largely funded through the RTC, the meeting was a show of bipartisanship. Both Democrats and Republicans in town contributed money so that Ms. Mittaud could travel to the nation’s capital.
A daughter, Ciara Siobhan McElroy, was born Jan. 11 at Sharon Hospital to Noelle LaMuniere and Sean McElroy of Falls Village.
These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.
Stanley Cup joins long list of fads
Bell bottoms, Cabbage Patch dolls, pet rocks, Disney popcorn buckets—the list goes on.
This year it is the Stanley Cup Quencher in a rainbow of colors. Fads are part of our society.
They are different than trends or cults and most have a limited life.
There are fads everywhere you look. Fashion, diets, music, clothes, and especially toys.
Who remembers the Power Rangers? They seem to come out of nowhere, blaze a path of widespread adaption by multitudes of people, and then crash into sudden decline seemingly overnight.
Take the Stanley Cup for example. I had no idea that the thermos company of my youth had transformed its reliable “hammer tone” green-bodied container of my working days into a plethora of sippy cups that are now the rage in America.
I credit a recent local story by Meg Britton-Mehlisch in the Berkshire Eagle that revealed how this venerable 110-year product was not only invented by William Stanley Jr. but was manufactured in Great Barrington just a stone’s throw from where I sit. It is also true that when the inventor announced his invention back then, he did so through that very same newspaper in 1915!
It was the first vacuum-insulated steel bottle and it found its way into the hands of mainly working men for the next century.
But I digress. Fads, as I have discovered, can be driven by several factors. Social influence, marketing, novelty, word of mouth, and in this age of TikTok, the internet. In the case of the Stanley Cup, it seems the product took off after it was profiled in The New York Times.
From there, social media influencers on a site called #WaterTok, that focuses on hydration, went bonkers over the cup. After all, who wouldn’t want another plastic water cup that not only fits in your car’s cup holder but features a straw and a handle in 26 glorious colors?
By January 2024, videos of what is now called an “adult sippy cup” have been viewed over 201.4 million times on TikTok. Marketers and advertising firms jumped on the bandwagon pitching the product to women as not only a sustainable product, but one that can be part of a woman’s day-to-day accessories, thus the number of colors offered.
“Limited” is a keyword that marketers use time and time again when promoting fads. Not only does it convey a feeling of exclusivity and urgency but usually triggers that fear of missing out on a product. It is what causes fistfights among consumers. The Stanley Quencher certainly has had its share of that kind of behavior. And what fad would not be complete without a growing interest in collecting these $45 reusable water bottles? The Winter Pink Starbucks Collaboration cup is a hot item. Collectors are selling some hard-to-get models like that one for $400 on the resell market. I do wish the Stanley company well in Fad land. It just so happens that I have a black and silver, two-stage lid, one quart, Stanley thermos in mint condition for sale. Do I hear $100, $150, or maybe trade for the Winter Pink Starbucks cup?
Bill Schmick is a founding partner of Onota Partners Inc. in the Berkshires. None of his commentary is or should be considered investment advice. Email him at bill@-schmicksretiredinvestor.com.
The Coming Autocracy, II
A few weeks ago I wrote in these pages that we in America are almost assured of heading for a degradation of democracy and a sharp rise of autocratic governance if Donald Trump wins the presidency again this coming November. In that op-ed I focused on the groups that would be under attack if Trump is installed in the Oval Office: immigrants, women, the poor. This second essay focuses on the templates for Trump’s potential actions as president provided by what Republican state governors have been doing for several years.
Currently, 23 states have ”Republican trifecta” governance, meaning that the governorship and both houses of the state legislature are controlled by that party. (To be fair, there are also 17 states with Democratic trifectas, including Connecticut; each bloc serves about 41% of the total population of the U.S.)
Republican Governors Ron DeSantis of Florida, Greg Abbott of Texas, and Sarah Huckabee Sanders of Arkansas have been leading the way, but they are joined in their efforts, if not always in the headlines, by such governors as Kim Reynolds of Iowa and even by Glenn Youngkin of Virginia, who has to deal with a legislature that he does not control. One and all, these governors are attempting to rid their states of recent immigrants; to criminalize abortion; to push women out of the workforce and back into their marital homes; to remake school curriculums so that they exclude materials that cast doubt on anything they don’t approve of — interpretations of race relations, women’s rights, evolution, American and world history, even certain mathematical concepts; to reformulate voting in ways that will exclude and overburden likely Democratic voters; and to marginalize such minority groups as gays and trans-genders, and to some extent, all people of color.
Sanders’ official website touts her plans to have “universal school choice” — meaning, to enable families to opt out of public schooling — and to “invest in prison space to get repeat offenders off the streets,” even though every expert in the rehabilitation of criminals advises earlier paroles and treating potential recidivists with care on the outside, rather than re-incarcerating them.
In these states, as well, gun-toting rights are being advanced, so that it may soon be possible to see, on the streets of their cities the sort of open-carry excesses that have become common in Texas.
Unnecessary arming of civilians is not going to augment public safety, according to recent research; as one report puts it, right-to-carry laws and the removal of restrictions on concealed weapons have been shown to “increase violent crime, firearm robberies, gun thefts, workplace homicides, and mass shootings.” Such governors also advocate placing armed police officers in schools, ostensibly to prevent violence.
Fifteen Republican governors have chosen to deprive poverty-level students in their states of food assistance during the summers, despite it being made easily available under a bipartisan federal bill. This has injured 8 million children across the country.
Seven Republican-trifecta states have refused to extend Medicaid eligibility to low-income people, adults and children alike. The damage done thereby is almost incalculable.
Republican-trifecta governors are also cutting state taxes, essentially defunding their own state operations so as to then be able to plead that the coffers lack enough revenue to pay for needed services for its citizens. “Starve the beast,” the cry of the Gingrich and George W. Bush years, is now state policy in 23 states.
The Republican governors’ efforts to restrict, de-fund, criminalize and forbid day-to-day activities are being felt in private, semi-public, and public arenas, from the bedroom and bathroom to the doctor’s office, schoolroom, voting booth, sports locker-rooms, company offices, and beyond. Efforts to over-fund the police while underfunding welfare and assistance to the needy — the aged as well as the poor — are multiplying.
Will Trump use these Republican-governor activities as template for his own actions as president?
It is not hard to imagine every one of those being replicated and magnified on the federal level by an incoming president pledged to dismantling the civil service and substituting obedient political hacks for veteran experts and lifelong public servants. The consequences will be severe, unpleasant for everyone, and very long-lasting.
Salisbury resident Tom Shachtman has written more than two dozen books and many television documentaries.