Reprieve sought for imperiled maple tree

NORTH CANAAN —Northwest Connecticut Steve Blass Little League signups for the spring 2024 baseball season have begun.
Boys and girls aged 4-15 from the towns of Cornwall, Falls Village, Kent, Norfolk, North Canaan, Salisbury and Sharon are eligible to register.
The deadline to sign up is Sunday, March 10. Registration can be completed online at the team website: leagues.bluecombrero.com/nwctsbll
Contact league president Bob Foley with questions at nwctll.pres@gmail.com.
SHARON — Continuing plans to expand the Town Hall parking lot were discussed at the regular meeting of the Sharon Board of Selectmen Tuesday, Jan. 23, with a unanimous vote to merge that rear parking lot with the parking lot next door that serves the town-owned building at 67 Main St.
A November meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission had approved the site plan that would merge the two lots for convenience in maintaining both. The selectmen agreed to sign a Deed of Merger prepared by the town attorney and to file a surveyor’s map with the town clerk.
Other action included moving ahead on arranging for inspection of town bridges less than 20 feet in length. After review of two proposals and detailed comparison, the selectmen determined that both proposals offered identical assessment services.
Cardinal Engineering was selected to do the work at a cost estimate of $750 for each bridge, to be paid out of the highway budget account.
A summary report of the study of Mudge Pond has been completed by Northeast Aquatic Research, and the results were reviewed by selectwoman Lynn Kearcher. George Knoecklein, who conducted the study, is expected to present results to the public in a future Zoom meeting, yet to be scheduled.
The selectmen agreed with Kearcher’s recommendation to apply for a state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection (DEEP) grant of $25,000 to pay for monthly water testing. The town’s share of the funding would be $5,000, Kearcher explained, adding that if the grant is awarded, the required town share might be found in the Silly Putty Fund.
A snowy morning on Sunday, Jan. 28, did not deter eager patrons of the Kent Volunteer Fire Department’s (KVFD) pancake breakfast. Organizer Anne McAndrew said it was the 15th such breakfast and had raised over $5,000 for the KVFD. Tables were set with individual place settings, menus, silverware, centerpieces and candles. Wait staff took the orders and chefs prepared each meal individually — pancakes on the grill and eggs to order, all perfectly prepared and served to happy diners.
Lans Christensen
Cornwall’s leaders review POCD progress
CORNWALL — The town’s 10-year Town Plan of Conservation and Development (POCD) that began in 2020 has entered its fourth year.
At a special meeting of the Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) Tuesday, Jan. 23, representatives from Cornwall’s volunteer departments and committees provided an update on what their groups have done to achieve goals laid out in the town plan.
First Selectman Gordon Ridgway presented first on behalf of the Board of Selectmen (BOS), which welcomed two new members in November 2023.
The new board created a list of goals for the coming term, most of which fall into one of four categories that align with the POCD: economic development, housing, resources, and community culture and youth.
On economic development, Ridgway cited progress on the West Cornwall wastewater project and the beginning of redeveloping former industrial areas through the sale of two delinquent properties.
For housing, he noted the creating of an Affordable Housing Commission, approved at a town meeting in December 2023. He said the newly formed commission is “trying to get some projects launched to make a dent in the housing issue” in Cornwall.
When discussing resources, Ridgway explained how 2023 was a “year of extreme weather,” referencing heavy rain that washed out roads, embankments, and even caused a landslide on Essex Hill Road. He also noted the town is working toward adding composting services to the transfer station and looking to expand solar energy production in Cornwall.
On community culture and youth, Ridgway pointed to the full calendar of events put on by the Park and Recreation team.
Park and Rec Chair Michelle Shipp reviewed the myriad of community events held last year, including an April Fools extravaganza, July Fest, Taste of Cornwall, Halloween at the Green, and Pasta Dinner with Santa. Park and Rec also hosted regular community lunches and outings for senior with the Goshen/Cornwall bus. Flu and COVID-19 vaccine clinics were also arranged by Park and Rec, and more than 250 people were vaccinated as a result.
Ginni Block provided an update from the Cornwall Housing Corporation, which has a goal of increasing the number of affordable housing units in town by 25 before 2030.
“We haven’t added any this year, but we have made some progress,” said Block, citing three potential construction projects in the works. “We just approved the hiring of a contractor to do the pre-development work.”
The new homes will eventually cost approximately $250,000 and be intended for individuals making 80% of the current median income.
Heidi Cunnick reported on behalf of the Conservation Commission and gave updates on how the group monitors, educates, and takes action on land preservation.
Bart Jones from the Cornwall Conservation Trust added to this topic by providing details on the extent of preserved land in town.
“The Conservation Trust now conserves 2,300 acres approximately. That’s about 8% of the land mass in Cornwall,” said Jones. “Over 55% of the owned properties were donated.”
In 2024, Jones noted the Conservation Trust will work to promote the 16 hiking trails it maintains on conserved land.
“This year we’re going to make it the year of the trails and get people out hiking,” said Jones.
To conclude, Anna Timell provided an update on behalf of P&Z. In 2023, the commission completed a reformatting of the town’s planning and zoning regulations. Several recently amended regulations have already been taken advantage of by residents.
“Three new home-based businesses came to Cornwall as a result of our zoning amendment in 2021,” said Timell. “We also just approved our first application under the amended agricultural regulations,” she added, in reference to the Ridgway cidery that was approved in January 2024.
Timell also thanked all of the volunteers who contribute to the success and survival of Cornwall.
“I consider all the volunteers heroes,” she said. “Those people are worth a million bucks to this town.”
“They’re priceless,” added Selectman Jen Markow.