From South Kent to Sweet 16

SOUTH KENT — Just 16 teams remain in the 2024 NCAA March Madness Tournament, and two of them include South Kent School (SK) alums.

Jordan Gainey, SK class of ‘21, and the (2) Tennessee Volunteers beat (15) Saint Peter’s University 83-49 in the first round. Gainey scored 6 points and dished 3 assists in the win. The Vols went on to narrowly defeat (7) University of Texas in round two by a score of 62-58. Gainey scored 4 points in this one and reeled in 2 rebounds. Tennessee will play (3) Creighton University Friday, March 29 for the Sweet 16 match.

Andre Johnson Jr., SK class of ‘22, and the (1) UConn Huskies defeated (16) Stetson University 91-52 in the first round. UConn kept cruising with a 75-58 win against (9) Northwestern University in the second round. The Huskies will play (5) San Diego State Thursday, March 28.

Games can be watched on www.NCAA.com.

Salisbury lax ready to rip

Salisbury varsity lacrosse warmed up with a scrimmage at home against Northern Highlands Regional High School March 22 in preparation for the season opener March 27.

Riley Klein

SALISBURY — Lacrosse returned to the Northwest Corner on March 22 when Salisbury School hosted Northern Highlands Regional High School for a scrimmage.

The Highlanders made the trip up from Allendale, New Jersey, for the afternoon match against the Crimson Knights.

Blackberry trout, trials and triumphs

Itinerant angler/mountain biker/raconteur David Asselin doesn’t let anything slow him down.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Ahh, spring. The balmy breeze. The brilliant sunshine. The plants poking up through the dead leaves.

And the state Department of Energy and Environmental Protection’s trout trucks are rolling.

Colored eggs found throughout Northwest Corner

Amelia Corrigan and her painted wooden egg at the Scoville Library Sunday, March 24. Across the Northwest Corner, scavenger hunters hauled in eggs by the basket.

Patrick L. Sullivan

Area egg hunters hauled in seasonal nuggets by the basket on Sunday, March 24.

Egg hunts took place throughout the region with unique events occuring simultaneously in Cornwall, Kent and Salisbury.

