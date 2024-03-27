basketball

From South Kent to Sweet 16

SOUTH KENT — Just 16 teams remain in the 2024 NCAA March Madness Tournament, and two of them include South Kent School (SK) alums.

Jordan Gainey, SK class of ‘21, and the (2) Tennessee Volunteers beat (15) Saint Peter’s University 83-49 in the first round. Gainey scored 6 points and dished 3 assists in the win. The Vols went on to narrowly defeat (7) University of Texas in round two by a score of 62-58. Gainey scored 4 points in this one and reeled in 2 rebounds. Tennessee will play (3) Creighton University Friday, March 29 for the Sweet 16 match.

Andre Johnson Jr., SK class of ‘22, and the (1) UConn Huskies defeated (16) Stetson University 91-52 in the first round. UConn kept cruising with a 75-58 win against (9) Northwestern University in the second round. The Huskies will play (5) San Diego State Thursday, March 28.

Games can be watched on www.NCAA.com.

Tuning up two passions under one roof

Tuning up two passions under one roof

The Webb Family in the workshop. From left: Phyllis, Dale, Ben and Josh Webb, and project manager Hannah Schiffer.

Natalia Zukerman

Magic Fluke Ukulele Shop and True Wheels Bicycle Shop are not only under the same roof in a beautiful solar powered building on Route 7 in Sheffield, but they are also both run by the Webb family, telling a tale of familial passion, innovation and a steadfast commitment to sustainability.

In the late ‘90s, Dale Webb was working in engineering and product design at a corporate job. “I took up instrument manufacturing as a fun challenge,” said Dale. After an exhibit at The National Association of Music Merchants in Anaheim, California, in 1999, The Magic Fluke company was born. “We were casting finger boards and gluing these things together in our basement in New Hartford and it just took off,” Dale explained. “It was really a wild ride, it kind of had a life of its own.”

Robert Cray's soulful blues coming to Infinity Hall

Robert Cray’s soulful blues coming to Infinity Hall

Robert Cray

Photo provided

Blues legend Robert Cray will be bringing his stinging, funky guitar and soulful singing to Infinity Hall Norfolk on Friday, March 29.

A five-time Grammy winner, Cray has been inducted into the Blues Hall of Fame and earned The Americana Music Awards Lifetime Achievement for Performance. He has played with blues and rock icons including Albert Collins, Muddy Waters, John Lee Hooker, The Rolling Stones, Tina Turner, Eric Clapton and many more.

