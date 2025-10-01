Russell James Riva, Jr.

CANAAN, Conn. — Russell James “Teter” Riva, Jr, 94, of 7 Beau Ridge passed away Thursday morning Sept. 25, 2025, at his home surrounded by his loving family. He was the husband of Caryl (Pennekamp) Riva. Teter and Caryl were married on April 11, 1953 and celebrated 72 years of marriage this year. In addition to his wife, Teter is survived by his son Russell P. “Rusty” Riva, his daughter Suzanne “Suzy” Riva, both of Canaan. His nephew Louis “Buddy” Riva and his wife Pam of Canaan, Cagney Riva of Sheffield, Massachusetts and Cody Riva of Canaan. Teter was predeceased by his brothers Louis “Sonny” Riva and LeRoy Riva, sister Cynthia Riva, and grandson Tate Riva.

Teter was born in the former Geer Hospital in Canaan on Sept. 17, 193, the son of the late Russel James “Red” and Edith (Massini) Riva Sr. After graduating from Housatonic Vally Regional High School, Teter earned his Bachelor’s Degree in Architectural Engineering from the Chicago Technical College. He was drafted into the US Army and served during the Korean War with the Army Corps of Engineers.

After serving in the Army, Teter and Caryl returned to Canaan where he worked as Forman in his parents store and eventually becoming President of C. A. Lindell & Son Inc. which included the hardware store, lumber yard, fuel oil, and John Deere equipment. Teter’s hard work, vision and foresight built a new hardware store, one of the first and largest drive through lumber yards on the east coast, expanded Lindell Fuels, Inc by building a complex tank farm with fleet dispensers, one of the first of its magnitude in New England, a full-service 24/7 HVAC and propane provider, and started an equipment rental company.

Teter took after his father, who started out as a carpenter, and built the Canaan Post Office and several homes for family and friends while running Lindell’s. Never one to remain still, Teter started his own construction company, North Canaan Builders, Inc. and partnered with Chris Carr to form Carr Riva Developers. Working with US Department of Housing & Urban Development in Washington, DC and Connecticut Housing Finance Authority they developed, built and managed apartment complexes in Canaan, Middletown, Windsor, Plainville, and Meriden Connecticut and Longmeadow Massachusetts.

Teter thought of community as family and was always willing to lend a helping hand to anyone along the way. Among his many accomplishments he served as a Scoutmaster of Troop 22, Rail Road Historical Association, Board of Directors of Visiting Nurse & Hospice of Litchfield County in Bantam, Chairman of the Board at Geer Village Nursing and Rehabilitation Center for 45 years, and Board of Directors of the National Iron Bank for 48 years.

Teter loved fishing with his family on Twin Lakes, Square Dancing and Round Dancing with Caryl in Connecticut and Florida. He was an avid golfer and a member at the Wyantenuck Country Club in Great Barrington, Massachusetts for 48 years as well as Plantation Golf and Country Club for 42 years in Venice, Florida.

Funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. A celebration of Teter’s life will be held at the Couch Pipa Post 104 South Canaan Road Canaan, CT 06018 on Thursday October 2, 2025 at 1:00 pm. There are no calling hours. Memorial donations may be sent in Teter’s memory to the North Canaan Volunteer Ambulance Corps PO Box 178 15 North Main St. Canaan, CT 06018. Arrangements are under the care of the Newkirk-Palmer Funeral Home 118 Main St. Canaan, CT 06018.

