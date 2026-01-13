conservation

Salisbury adds 63-acre preservation

The Salmon Kill runs through White Hollow Preserve, now owned by the Salisbury Association Land Trust.

Provided

SALISBURY — In mid-December, the Salisbury Association Land Trust completed the purchase of 63 acres at the corner of Route 112 and Route 7.

The property was acquired from John Kuhns, fulfilling his wish to preserve the land from future development. The site has been named the White Hollow Preserve.

The Salmon Kill runs through the center of the property, and joins the Housatonic River there.

The existing boat launch next to the bridge over the Housatonic on Route 7 will remain open to the public.

‘Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire’ at The Moviehouse
Filmmaker Oren Rudavsky
Provided

“I’m not a great activist,” said filmmaker Oren Rudavsky, humbly. “I do my work in my own quiet way, and I hope that it speaks to people.”

Rudavsky’s film “Elie Wiesel: Soul on Fire,” screens at The Moviehouse in Millerton on Saturday, Jan. 18, followed by a post-film conversation with Rudavsky and moderator Ileene Smith.

Marietta Whittlesey on writing, psychology and reinvention

Marietta Whittlesey

Elena Spellman

When writer and therapist Marietta Whittlesey moved to Salisbury in 1979, she had already published two nonfiction books and assumed she would eventually become a fiction writer like her mother, whose screenplays and short stories were widely published in the 1940s.

“But one day, after struggling to freelance magazine articles and propose new books, it occurred to me that I might not be the next Edith Wharton who could support myself as a fiction writer, and there were a lot of things I wanted to do in life, all of which cost money.” Those things included resuming competitive horseback riding.

From the tide pool to the stars:  Peter Gerakaris’ ‘Oculus Serenade’

Artist Peter Gerakaris in his studio in Cornwall.

Provided

Opening Jan. 17 at the Cornwall Library, Peter Gerakaris’ show “Oculus Serenade” takes its cue from a favorite John Steinbeck line of the artist’s: “It is advisable to look from the tide pool to the stars and then back to the tide pool again.” That oscillation between the intimate and the infinite animates Gerakaris’ vivid tondo (round) paintings, works on paper and mosaic forms, each a kind of luminous portal into the interconnectedness of life.

Gerakaris describes his compositions as “merging microscopic and macroscopic perspectives” by layering endangered botanicals, exotic birds, aquatic life and topographical forms into kaleidoscopic, reverberating worlds. Drawing on his firsthand experiences trekking through semitropical jungles, diving coral reefs and hiking along the Housatonic, Gerakaris composes images that feel both transportive and deeply rooted in observation. A musician as well as a visual artist, he describes his use of color as vibrational — each work humming with what curator Simon Watson has likened to “visual jazz.”

