Salisbury gets set for safe summer on Lake Wononscopomuc

Hotchkiss students took part in the Polar Plunge Sunday, April 7, at Lake Wononscopomuc: A fundraiser for the Jane Lloyd Fund.

SALISBURY — The Board of Selectmen voted to approve new fees at the Town Grove during the regular monthly meeting Monday, April 1.

Several fees have been raised by $5. Grove manager Stacey Dodge said the fees have not been updated in some years.

Dodge said the Grove is adding a credit card machine, which will increase costs somewhat, and the fee hikes will help cover that.

In an update on lake access in general, First Selectman Curtis Rand confirmed that the Grove and Lake Wononscopomuc will be closed to outside boats because of the danger of hydrilla, an extremely invasive and destructive plant that has made it to East Twin Lake.

Dodge said the Grove has purchased several trolling motors and put them on town-owned boats for the use of anglers.

Rand said he wanted to make it clear that the town is not trying “to turn this into a private lake.”

Rand said the state will be making changes to the public boat launch at East Twin Lake this month. Only car-top boats will be allowed: canoes, kayaks, etc. Rand said OHara’s Landing is getting a boat inspection process together, “at least for busy weekends.”

And Long Pond will be open for car-top boats only.

Rand said if hydrilla gets into other water bodies such as Mudge Pond or the Housatonic River “then it’s game over.”

The selectmen clarified the food truck policy. Food trucks will be allowed at the Lakeville Journal’s August street fair, during the Fall Festival at the ski jumps, and during the Merry and Bright weekend in December. Food truck operators need the landowner’s permission and the go-ahead from the First Selectman’s office.

The Salisbury School sailing team practiced on the lake April 5.Maud Doyle

