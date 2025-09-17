salisbury bos

Preservation Office won’t pay to move old train station

The roof of the old train station on Ethan Allen Streethas been repeatedly hit by trucks in recent years.

Patrick L. Sullivan

SALISBURY — First Selectman Curtis Rand told the Board of Selectmen that the State Historic Preservation Office (SHPO) is not willing to fund moving the old train station building on Ethan Allen Street in Lakeville. Nor is it interested in paying for a new foundation.

The selectmen have been discussing moving the building, which is awkwardly situated across from restaurants and near the approach to the town Grove. Truck drivers in particular have a hard time with it, as evidenced by the half dozen times the building has been hit in the last couple of years. The town currently has concrete barriers in front of the building.

Rand said SHPO is considering putting up $30,000 for a bid package for engineering plans to move the building and put in a new foundation.

Transfer Station update

Salisbury-Sharon transfer station manager Brian Bartram told the selectmen that three new trash haulers have appeared in town. The problem is the haulers are not bringing the trash they pick up to the transfer station.

He said he is working on getting in touch with the haulers and explaining that Salisbury and Sharon trash needs to come to the transfer station, and that residents who use these haulers are still obligated to purchase transfer station stickers.

Crossing guard

Rand said Salisbury Central School needs crossing guard(s) for the Lincoln City Road/Route 44 intersection. A couple of volunteers have been handling the job, but their term of service is up.

The position is paid.

