Salisbury selectmen begin new year with substantial agenda

SALISBURY — The Board of Selectmen welcomed the town’s new resident trooper, Ryan Cooper, at the regular selectmen’s meeting Monday, Jan. 6.

Cooper briefly outlined his career, saying he has worked out of Troop B in North Canaan for the past five years, primarily covering North Canaan and Salisbury, often on the night shift.

Selectman Kitty Kiefer raised concerns about speeding, an issue she said is particularly important to her.

“I like to get speeders,” Cooper responded.

First Selectman Curtis Rand then reviewed a range of upcoming town issues and projects.

He said the revaluation is complete and the results will be ready by the end of the month.

Rand said many property owners will see a sharp rise in their assessments, as much as 30%.

“Remember, the last reval was before COVID.”

He said that an increased assessment does not automatically mean an increase in property taxes. “We don’t increase budgets because there is more value” to the town’s Grand List.

Rand said budget season is now underway, with department heads beginning to submit spending requests.

He also outlined the town’s plans to address the condition of approximately 12 small bridges — defined as under 20 feet in length — and to explore ways to fund maintenance without costs reaching as much as $500,000 per bridge.

Rand noted that the Amesville Bridge, spanning the Housatonic River between Salisbury’s Amesville section and Falls Village, has finally received state Department of Transportation approval, 12 years after the new bridge was installed.

On waste disposal, Rand said that a grant will allow the Salisbury-Sharon Transfer Station to start a “pay as you throw” program. He said such a program could start as early as July, or in January 2027.

Rand also mentioned the ongoing effort among Northwest Hills Council of Government towns to take over the Torrington Transfer Station. Salisbury would need voter approval at town meeting to join the proposed regional authority.

On affordable housing, Rand said that new homes have gone up at sites on Grove and Perry streets, and the “Holley Block” development on Route 44 and Holley Street in Lakeville —currently Bicentennial Park — will start construction this spring.

Rand said the town has landlords who provide affordable rental units and do not get any credit for it, a situation he would like to address. “They should at least be getting a baseball hat,” he said with a laugh.

On traffic safety and sidewalks, Rand said the Salisbury School is working on a plan to build a pedestrian tunnel under Route 44 between the main campus and the athletic fields. (There is a flashing beacon and crossing guard there now.) If approved, the town would be responsible for owning and maintaining the tunnel.

Kiefer asked about speed cameras. Rand said that only Washington, Conn., uses them at the moment among NHCOG towns and that he has heard there are glitches in the system. Installing speed cameras, which issue automatic tickets, would require a town ordinance.

“I don’t think anyone is against the concept of a mechanical way of lowering speed.”

Rand said the new sidewalk project along Sharon Road (Route 41) from The Hotchkiss School to Lakeville is proceeding.

At Community Field in Lakeville, the tennis courts will be relocated to the current softball field. The courts are on Aquarion water company land and inhibit access to water company infrastructure. The softball field will move to roughly where the tennis courts are now.

The town will also be looking at improving bicycle routes from Community Field to the Grove and on East Railroad Street in Salisbury village, near the site of the Dresser Woods affordable housing development.

The town has a bid package ready to move the old railroad station on Ethan Allen Street in Lakeville back about 18 feet. The existing configuration has created safety issues for motorists and restaurant patrons, and trucks have repeatedly struck the building.

