Salisbury voters to decide how to fund Lakeville station move

SALISBURY — Voters who have already approved moving the Lakeville railroad station building will be asked to vote again, this time on how to pay for the project.
At a Sept. 16 town meeting, voters authorized spending up to $650,000 on the move.
The Board of Finance held a special meeting Tuesday, Sept. 22, to discuss funding for the project.
Comptroller Joe Cleaveland said the town’s debt reduction account has about $725,000 available. He said the balance includes money set aside for a construction project at Salisbury Central School that has not gone ahead.
Cleaveland said a town meeting must approve redirecting those funds to the railroad station project. The meeting is tentatively scheduled for Monday, Oct. 19.
The board also considered tapping the Bauer Fund, created through a bequest from Frederick Bauer in the early 1950s for the purpose of “maintaining a park and recreation center in Salisbury and to further the work of the Salisbury Welfare Association.”
The original Bauer bequest also included funds for the town’s purchase of the Lakeville railroad station, according to the 1950-51 town report.
The Board of Finance controls the fund, which has a current balance of about $3 million. It has been used for the Town Grove, Bauer Park and to support Salisbury Family Services, the successor to the Welfare Association.
Ultimately, the board took the Bauer Fund off the table for the railroad station project. It appointed two members, Michael Voldstad and Emily Vail, to meet with Cleaveland and determine whether the legal language governing the fund needs an update.