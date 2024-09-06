miscellany
09/07/2024
Hotchkiss Library of Sharon
10 Upper Main St.
06069
Sharon, Conn.
United States
Saturday Community Coffee

Saturday Community Coffee

On Saturday, September 7, from 11 a.m. to noon kick start your day at the Hotchkiss Library of Sharon with the Volunteer Guild and enjoy a nice cup of joe while chatting with fellow patrons.

miscellany

Latest News

Virginia Cables

Virginia Cables

CANAAN — Virginia “Ginny” Cables, 81, passed away peacefully on Aug. 28, 2024, at Geer Nursing and Rehabilitation Center in Canaan, surrounded by family. Born to the late Marie K. Negri and George Ralph on Dec. 7, 1942, Ginny lived a life full of love, laughter, and dedication to her family.

A devoted homemaker, Ginny took great pride in creating a warm and welcoming home. She had a deep love for gardening, cooking, baking, and thrifting. She took pride in nurturing flowers and plants that brought beauty to her surroundings. Animals always held a special place in her heart, and she was known for her kindness and care towards them.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Linda Kaplan

Linda Kaplan

MILLERTON — Linda Kaplan, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt, sister-in-law, cousin and friend, passed away Sept. 3, 2024. Linda will be remembered as a deeply kind woman guided by faith, family and love.

Linda was born to Francis Crawford and Lydia Johnson (nee Snyder) in Sharon, on Sept. 14, 1942. She attended Webutuck High School in Millerton, and then started her career in banking, where she worked until her retirement as a Vice President. Linda was a loving mother who raised her two sons and instilled in them her love of faith and family.

Keep ReadingShow less
obituaries

Cornwall Studio Tour captures rural arts scene

Cornwall Studio Tour captures rural arts scene

David Colbert with one of his sculptures on the sculpture walk he has created over 35 years.

Robin Roraback

The Cornwall Open Studio took place on Saturday, Aug. 31. It is a Cornwall tradition and has been taking place for eighteen years.

It is a day when Cornwall artists invite the public into their studios to see what they are working on and how they do it. The artists work in various media, including painting, sculpture, photography and artistic shoes.

Keep ReadingShow less
community

Follow your nose to Railroad Street

Follow your nose to Railroad Street

Fresh donuts by Hanna Rybolt at ILSE Coffee.

Kayla Jacquier

Something scrumptious is cooking beneath Colonial Theatre.

Pastries by Hanna was established in February of 2024 at 27 Railroad St. in North Canaan. The owner, Hanna Rybolt, is a resident of Canaan who studied in the pastry program at Johnson & Wales University in Providence, Rhode Island.

Keep ReadingShow less
bakery