Letters to the Editor - 1/2/25

Jimmy Carter — the best president in my lifetime

I get mad when people say, ‘oh Jimmy Carter, a terrible president but a commendable post-president.’ Carter was the most underrated president in my 70-year lifetime. His image was irreparably damaged by the failed attempt of the U.S. military to rescue American hostages held by the Iranian government, bad luck that was not his fault.

President Carter’ presidency deserves high marks because of numerous accomplishments during his single term. Through sheer perseverance against poor odds, he single-handedly used moral suasion, unrelenting persistence, and the position of the presidency to coerce Egypt and Israel to make peace in what are known as the Camp David Accords. He signed the Panama Canal Treaty, which was unpopular with the American people, but rather necessary to prevent continued conflict with Panama, which could have disrupted this vital shipping channel. A lot of people don’t know that it was President Carter who established full diplomatic relations with China. And when Middle Eastern countries increased the price of oil fourteen-fold, leading to rampant inflation, he appointed Paul Volker as Fed chairman, who made the necessary and unpopular decision to increase interest rates to the upper teens to cool down the economy, and ultimately inflation. However, President Reagan, who succeeded Carter, wrongly got the credit for that.

The Inaugural ParadeCourtesy The Jimmy Carter Library

I got to know President Carter about 20 years ago when I helped The Carter Center on one of the President’s health initiatives to eradicate various diseases in Africa. I have a health care background. At that time, he told me to call him Jimmy, which I never did out of respect. I remember sitting with him in his private office in Atlanta, and I was gobsmacked that he knew so much about me, some things that few people other than my family knew. A couple of years later, I had a private dinner with him during which I asked him if he had any regrets about his decisions that led to his defeat by Reagan, preventing him from having a second term. The subject immediately turned to the American hostages held by Iran. He said he could have bombed Tehran and received the strong backing of the American people and Congress for taking such a muscular effort, however he believed that it likely would have led to the loss of the American embassy hostages as well as perhaps ten thousand Iranian civilian lives. He said this was not something he could have done in good faith, even if it meant assuring his reelection.

This decision exemplified the core of who President Carter was. He was inherently a good, decent, and compassionate human being whose strong character, morality, and humility are the anthesis of the vast majority of Washington politicians today. He was willing to make difficult decisions and do the right thing at personal political sacrifice. He was also one of the smartest people I’ve ever met. I could talk to him about anything over the years, and I always felt smarter and more informed afterwards.

It is with great sadness that the passing of President Carter has inevitably arrived. He was a great American patriot in every sense. Good-bye, Jimmy. I will miss you.

Lloyd Baroody

Lakeville


Thanking Salisbury P&Z

I am Kitty Kiefer, a Selectman in Salisbury. I want to publicly, even regionally thank our Planning and Zoning Commission, and Land Use Office in Salisbury for fair, open, honest work—and hours and hours of open meetings over the proposed changes to a property currently for listed sale in town. The town’s website has all documents and recordings of these meetings. I encourage all interested individuals to go to the website for all the information contained therein.

And, may your holidays be filled with civil discourse, joy and good health.

Kitty Kiefer

Salisbury

Selectman

Latest News

Art and entertainment in 2024

Art and entertainment in 2024

Benjamin Hochman and friends at Music Mountain.

Anne Day

Whether exploring local farms, enjoying a summer concert, or attending an author talk, there was always something happening in the Northwest Corner in 2024 to inspire and engage. From live music and theater to seasonal recreational activities and art exhibitions, our community had no shortage of ways to connect, enjoy, and celebrate the creative and cultural life of the region.

Here are some highlights from events covered by Compass, the Arts and Lifestyle section of The Millerton News and The Lakeville Journal in the Art, Books, Food, Movies, Music, Recreation, and Theater categories.

Keep ReadingShow less
2024 recap

Patrick Trettenero named Executive Director of The Stissing Center

Patrick Trettenero named Executive Director of The Stissing Center

Patrick Trettenero in front of The Stissing Center in Pine Plains.

Natalia Zukerman

The Stissing Center in Pine Plains announced the appointment of Patrick Trettenero as its new Executive Director. Trettenero, a seasoned storyteller with a diverse career in theater, film, television, and executive leadership, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His impressive background spans multiple industries, including arts production, creative direction, and fundraising. Having recently stepped down as President of the Board, Trettenero intimately understands the needs of the arts center and will be a valuable asset as it continues to expand its offerings and influence in the region.

A New York-based artist, Trettenero has made his mark in various creative roles. He has worked as an award-winning producer, director, writer, and mentor, and has honed his skills on both sides of the Atlantic, with projects in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the UK. Early in his career, he served as artistic director of Chicago’s Cloud 42 theater, directing the premiere of “Late Night Catechism” which went on to stages in more than a dozen markets across the U.S. and UK, including its six-year Off Broadway run at St. Luke’s Theater. His Broadway credits include investments in “Next to Normal,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “1984,” and “Kimberly Akimbo.” Trettenero also spent 20 years at NBCUniversal, leading the creative agency “Brandworks” and producing Emmy-nominated telethons, branded content, and marketing campaigns. Most recently, he produced his first Broadway show, “Here Lies Love,” and only a month ago, closed an off-Broadway show he produced called, “Kafkaesque.”

Keep ReadingShow less
the stissing center

Tangled Lines looks back on 2024

Tangled Lines looks back on 2024

It rained a lot in 2024, and then it didn’t.

That’s the Tangled Lines 2024 recap in a nutshell.

Keep ReadingShow less
2024 recap

Millerton Moviehouse hosts cast Q&A for ‘Millers in Marriage’

Millerton Moviehouse hosts cast Q&A for ‘Millers in Marriage’

Far left: Filmmaker Kip Williams moderates the question and answer period of the special screening of The Millers in Marriage as the cast answers questions. Brian d’Arcy James, Campbell Scott, Ed Burns, Gretchen Mol, and Benjamin Bratt. Burns wrote and directed the film.

L. Tomaino

The Movie House in Millerton hosted a special screening of “The Millers in Marriage,” a film written and directed by Edward Burns. Burns and fellow actors Gretchen Mol, Campbell Scott, Benjamin Bratt and Brian d’Arcy James were in attendance and participated in a question-and-answer panel after the screening. The panel was moderated by Mol’s husband, filmmaker Kip Williams. Audience members got to ask questions of the veteran actors of stage, film, and television.

The film centers around the three Miller siblings; played by Gretchen Mol as Eve, a former “indie rock” singer and song writer; Edward Burns as Andy, a painter; and Juliana Margulies, as Maggie, a writer. All three are over fifty, with the sisters facing empty nests after their children are grown. All three have problems in their marriages and are dealing with the death of their mother the year before.

Keep ReadingShow less
film