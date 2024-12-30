Sign at Troop B Police Headquarters in North Canaan
Police Blotter: Troop B
John Coston
The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Failure to yeld right of way

On Thursday, Dec. 19, at approximately 10 a.m., Jamie Armstrong, 19, of Falls Village, was westbound on Brinton Hill Road in a 2024 Subaru Crosstrek, approaching the intersection of Salmon Kill Road. Jason Sonner, 54, of New York City, was making a left turn onto Brinton Hill Road in a 2022 Ford and collided with the Subaru. There were no injuries and both vehicles were towed from the scene. Sonner was issued a written warning for failure to yield right of way.

Hit by snow plow

On Friday, Dec. 20 at approximately 6:30 p.m., Campbell Lynch, 21, of Falls Village, Mass., was making a left turn from Route 44 onto Route 7 north in North Canaan in a 2007 Toyota Rav 4. While waiting for traffic to pass, the Toyota was struck from behind by a 2016 Ford F-250 with attached plow driven by Shawn Duntz, 38, of Canaan. No injuries were reported. Duntz was issued an infraction for failure to drive a reasonable distance apart.

Leaving the scene after sideswiping plow

On Tuesday, Dec. 24, at approximately 12:30 p.m., John Cables, 45, of East Canaan, was traveling west on Route 44 in Salisbury near Belgo Road in a 2015 Ford F-350 and was attempting to turn left into a residence when the truck was sideswiped by a 2016 Jeep Cherokee driven by Louise Black, 82, of Millerton, who was passing in a No Passing Zone. A plow on the Ford sustained functional damage. Cables stated that the Jeep left the scene. Troopers, aided by New York State Police, located the Jeep at a residence in New York. The Jeep sustained damage to its bumper and its tire was coming off the wheel. Black received a summons for leaving the scene of an accident and for operating an unregistered vehicle.


The Lakeville Journal will publish the outcome of police charges. Contact us by mail at P.O. Box 1688, Lakeville, CT 06039, Attn: Police Blotter, or send an email, with “police blotter” in the subject line, to johnc@lakevillejournal.com.

Art and entertainment in 2024

Benjamin Hochman and friends at Music Mountain.

Anne Day

Whether exploring local farms, enjoying a summer concert, or attending an author talk, there was always something happening in the Northwest Corner in 2024 to inspire and engage. From live music and theater to seasonal recreational activities and art exhibitions, our community had no shortage of ways to connect, enjoy, and celebrate the creative and cultural life of the region.

Here are some highlights from events covered by Compass, the Arts and Lifestyle section of The Millerton News and The Lakeville Journal in the Art, Books, Food, Movies, Music, Recreation, and Theater categories.

Patrick Trettenero named Executive Director of The Stissing Center

Patrick Trettenero in front of The Stissing Center in Pine Plains.

Natalia Zukerman

The Stissing Center in Pine Plains announced the appointment of Patrick Trettenero as its new Executive Director. Trettenero, a seasoned storyteller with a diverse career in theater, film, television, and executive leadership, brings a wealth of experience to the role. His impressive background spans multiple industries, including arts production, creative direction, and fundraising. Having recently stepped down as President of the Board, Trettenero intimately understands the needs of the arts center and will be a valuable asset as it continues to expand its offerings and influence in the region.

A New York-based artist, Trettenero has made his mark in various creative roles. He has worked as an award-winning producer, director, writer, and mentor, and has honed his skills on both sides of the Atlantic, with projects in New York, Chicago, Los Angeles, and the UK. Early in his career, he served as artistic director of Chicago’s Cloud 42 theater, directing the premiere of “Late Night Catechism” which went on to stages in more than a dozen markets across the U.S. and UK, including its six-year Off Broadway run at St. Luke’s Theater. His Broadway credits include investments in “Next to Normal,” “Hedwig and the Angry Inch,” “1984,” and “Kimberly Akimbo.” Trettenero also spent 20 years at NBCUniversal, leading the creative agency “Brandworks” and producing Emmy-nominated telethons, branded content, and marketing campaigns. Most recently, he produced his first Broadway show, “Here Lies Love,” and only a month ago, closed an off-Broadway show he produced called, “Kafkaesque.”

Tangled Lines looks back on 2024

It rained a lot in 2024, and then it didn’t.

That’s the Tangled Lines 2024 recap in a nutshell.

Millerton Moviehouse hosts cast Q&A for ‘Millers in Marriage’

Far left: Filmmaker Kip Williams moderates the question and answer period of the special screening of The Millers in Marriage as the cast answers questions. Brian d’Arcy James, Campbell Scott, Ed Burns, Gretchen Mol, and Benjamin Bratt. Burns wrote and directed the film.

L. Tomaino

The Movie House in Millerton hosted a special screening of “The Millers in Marriage,” a film written and directed by Edward Burns. Burns and fellow actors Gretchen Mol, Campbell Scott, Benjamin Bratt and Brian d’Arcy James were in attendance and participated in a question-and-answer panel after the screening. The panel was moderated by Mol’s husband, filmmaker Kip Williams. Audience members got to ask questions of the veteran actors of stage, film, and television.

The film centers around the three Miller siblings; played by Gretchen Mol as Eve, a former “indie rock” singer and song writer; Edward Burns as Andy, a painter; and Juliana Margulies, as Maggie, a writer. All three are over fifty, with the sisters facing empty nests after their children are grown. All three have problems in their marriages and are dealing with the death of their mother the year before.

