Eileen M. Mulligan
SALISBURY — Eileen M. Mulligan, 77, of Salisbury, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 29, 2024, due to complications from Parkinson’s disease.

She was born in Bridgeport to Edward and Margaret Mulligan. Eileen graduated from St. Ann’s School and Notre Dame High School. She earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Health Services Administration from Quinnipiac College and dedicated 45 years to serving the elderly as the Administrator at Noble Horizons in Salisbury. Known for her kindness, generosity, and impeccable taste, Eileen was an avid traveler and reader. She had a great appreciation for fine jewelry and was a fan of Tom Selleck. Eileen resided at the Mozaic Jewish Home in Bridgeport and previously lived in Salisbury and Naples, Florida.

She is survived by her siblings; Margaret M. Mulligan of Mora, New Mexico, Joseph L. Mulligan of Salisbury, Christine M. Mulligan Firella of Bridgeport, and Edward M. Mulligan of Bridgeport. She is also survived by Catherine M. Trichka and Scott Trichka of Bridgeport, numerous nieces and nephews, and her beloved dog, Teddy.

Eileen was preceded in death by her parents, Edward and Margaret Mulligan.

A Funeral Mass for Eileen will be held on Saturday, Jan. 4, 2025, at 10:30 a.m. at Saint Mary’s Church, located at 76 Sharon Road, Lakeville, Connecticut. The burial will follow immediately afterward at Saint Mary’s Cemetery in Salisbury, Connecticut. For travel directions or to sign Eileen’s online guest register, please visit www.LeskoFuneralHome.com.

The family expresses their deep gratitude for the staff of the Katie Grace House at Mozaic Jewish Home for the love and care they showed Eileen over the past 4 years. In lieu of flowers, donations in honor of Eileen can be made to the Michael J. Fox Foundation for Parkinson’s Research https://www.michaeljfox.org/ or the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service https://www.salisburyambulance.org/gifts.

