Sharon Hospital extends ‘Straight A’ patient safety streak

Connecticut as a whole ranked No. 1 in the nation in the Spring 2026 report

SHARON — Two hospitals serving the Northwest Corner have earned top marks for patient safety in the latest ratings issued by The Leapfrog Group, a national nonprofit watchdog organization focused on hospital quality and safety.

Sharon Hospital and Charlotte Hungerford Hospital each received “A” grade in Leapfrog’s Spring 2026 Hospital Safety Grades, which evaluate how well hospitals protect patients from preventable medical errors, accidents, injuries and infections.

For Sharon Hospital, the recognition continues a streak of consistently high marks. The hospital has maintained “Straight A” status since Spring 2024, meaning it has earned an “A” grade in every grading cycle for more than two years.

“Earning an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade reflects the dedication of our care teams and colleagues who work every day to keep patients safe,” said Christina McCulloch, president of Sharon Hospital, in a statement released May 6.

“Maintaining ‘Straight A’ status since Spring 2024 demonstrates the consistency of that commitment and our focus on continuous improvement for the patients and families we serve in Sharon and throughout the region.”

Leapfrog issues grades twice a year, assigning hospitals letter grades from “A” to “F” using up to 30 national performance measures related to patient safety.

The ratings are based on factors including infection prevention, medication safety, staffing levels, hand-washing practices and rates of preventable medical complications.

Leah Binder, president and CEO of The Leapfrog Group, praised Sharon Hospital for maintaining high marks over multiple grading periods.

“Sharon Hospital deserves recognition for its unwavering focus on protecting patients and delivering safe care, earning an ‘A’ Hospital Safety Grade for five consecutive cycles,” Binder said. “Sustaining this level of excellence over time shows a true, organization-wide commitment to making patient safety a top priority every single day.”

Connecticut as a whole ranked No. 1 in the nation in the Spring 2026 report, with 64.3% of hospitals statewide receiving an “A” grade. The state had ranked fourth nationally in the previous grading cycle, which was released in Fall 2025.

Among the 18 Connecticut hospitals receiving top grades this spring were Sharon Hospital, Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, Hartford Hospital, Danbury Hospital and Yale New Haven Hospital.

Charlotte Hungerford Hospital, based in Torrington and part of the Hartford HealthCare network, also serves many residents in the Northwest Corner, particularly in Winsted, Norfolk, Colebrook and surrounding communities.

Sharon Hospital, part of the nonprofit health network Northwell Health, remains the primary acute-care hospital for much of the rural Northwest Corner and nearby areas of New York and Massachusetts.

Leapfrog officials said national patient safety data showed improvements this year in several key areas, including reductions in healthcare-associated infections and advances in medication safety systems designed to catch prescribing errors before they reach patients.

The organization noted that its Hospital Safety Grade is the only national ratings program focused exclusively on preventable patient harm and safety performance.

Hospital safety grades for individual hospitals can be viewed at HospitalSafetyGrade.org.