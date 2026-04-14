Sharon Hospital performing in key areas since merger, report finds

SHARON – Sharon Hospital is meeting most of the requirements tied to the 2025 merger between Nuvance Health and Northwell Health, but still faces challenges in patient access services and workforce stability, according to an independent review.

The findings were presented April 8 during a community forum at the hospital, and were also streamed online.

The review, conducted by consulting firm PYA and required by the Connecticut Office of Health Strategy, examined whether the hospital is complying with conditions set when Nuvance Health merged with Northwell in May 2025. Funded by the transitional entities, the assessment is required to be conducted semi-annually. Sharon Hospital was one of three Connecticut sites required to host community forums following the merger, along with Danbury/New Milford and Norwalk, both formerly part of the Nuvance network.

David McMillan, president of PYA, said data was collected and occasional on-site visits were made to each of the Northwell-Nuvance hospitals.

McMillan reported that, of five sets of evaluation criteria, Sharon Hospital was found to be in full compliance with three: oversight, governance and public accountability; community engagement and local representation; and financial sustainability, investment and quality.

The hospital received partial compliance marks in patient access services, such as mammograms and colonoscopies, and in workforce stability, or its ability to retain qualified employees.

Additionally, the hospital was found to have inconsistent wait periods for some Medicaid patients across different departments.

For example, McMillan noted, “a difference was seen in neurology between how quickly Medicaid patients received access as compared to others.” He added, “Northwell will work on remedying that.”

While each of these two areas will require a follow-up, McMillan said they “do not represent substantial non-compliance.”

Michelle Robertson, market president of Nuvance, spoke about the hospital’s strategic plan, highlighting five key pillars: patient experience, people, quality, financial performance and efficiency.

McMillan said the state concluded that some points of the strategic plan were missing from Sharon Hospital.

However, hospital officials throughout the state have pushed back, saying some of that information – such as business plans – should be considered confidential.

During his presentation, David Seligman, executive vice president, chief integration officer and market president of Northwell, said the aim is to keep the Northwell hospitals local.

“Our intent is to strengthen services,” Seligman said. “We always start by focusing on quality.”

In addition to matters relating to patient and fiscal operations, a significant rebranding project will kick off on May 1 and will serve as a visual representation of hospital changes. It is estimated to take around two years to complete, and will include placing Northwell’s name on hospital signage, ambulances and workwear.

“This will keep people apprised of what Northwell is all about,” Seligman said.

Sharon Hospital President and Chief Nursing Executive Christina McCulloch spoke of the investment Northwell is making in programs, services and technology. She touched on several new initiatives, such as the Center for Transfers and Acute Coordinated Care (CTACC), which will provide more efficient methods of patient transport; the installation of a hospital paramedic service, which will join the local emergency responders in providing care; the increase of personnel with the hiring of 30 new employees in the last few months; welcoming family medical residents to team up with doctors for clinical experiences; the installation of a new CT scanner and renovations in the emergency department.

She also listed several of the awards Sharon Hospital has received, including 5-Star recognition and honors for the maternity department and stroke care.

“I wanted to share these awards with you so you can have confidence in the care you receive,” she told the audience of about 20.

During a question and answer period, McCulloch said there are 12 members serving on the local community board, hailing from Connecticut and New York state towns with a wide range of experience in various professions.

An audience member asked whether efforts are being made to bring more family medicine practitioners to the area. McCulloch said recruitment is being done. She also responded to a question about whether the labor and delivery unit is being marketed.

“Yes,” she replied. “We are sharing that we are open and here to deliver.”