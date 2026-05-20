Salisbury home prices decline while sales activity rises

SALISBURY – The 12-month trailing median price for a single-family home in Salisbury, excluding condos, fell to $806,500 for the period ending April 30, 2026, down 28% from a year earlier.

The latest median was down from $1,127,000 for the 12 months ending April 30, 2025, and 10% below the $892,000 recorded for the comparable period ending April 30, 2024.

The number of single-family home salesfor the 12-month period ending April 30, 2026, rose to 50, up from 42 for the previous 12-month period in 2025.

Inventory was stable in mid-May, with 18 properties on the market compared with 19 a month earlier. The market continued to skew toward the high end, with 11 homes listed above $1 million and five below the median of $806,500.

Rentals were plentiful in mid-May, with 16 furnished summer homes still available. Similar to last year, four homes had been rented through realtors since January, with prices ranging from $5,600 per month to $37,000 for the summer season.

Salisbury Transfers in April

27 Robin Hill Lane -3 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1974 transferred by 27 Robin Hill Lane to Lemon Properties LLC in a private transfer recorded on April 10, 2026, for $310,000

235 Main Street – Apartment building with 9.5 baths sold by Wells Hill LLC to Lemon Properties LLC in a private transfer recorded on April 10, 2026, for $754,300

48 Long Pond Road – 3 bedroom/3 bath home sold by Gay Morris Trustee Gay Morris 2024 Revocable Living Trust to Joshua Halpert and Runnan Zhong for $1,150,000

60 White Hollow Road – Garage Unit 9 sold by LRP Garages LLC to Rabin Ephramin a private transfer recorded on April 20, 2026 for $350,000

Undermountain Road – 3.52 acres sold by William Halsch, Mary Elizabeth Howard and Peter Halsch to Christopher Lancto and Kathleen Devaney for $298,000

125 Washinee Heights Road – 3.29 acres sold by Donald Ronchi and Jane Ross to 127 WHR LLC in a private transfer recorded on April 24, 2026, for $2,702,000

99 Washinee Heights Road – 3 bedroom/3 bath on 3.2 acres sold by Estate of Patricia Medvecky to Donald Ronchi and Jane Ross for $2,702,000

11 Conklin Street – 3 bedroom/2 bath home on .65 acres sold by the Estate of John Michael Walsh to Kristine Jennings for $395,000

87 Canaan Road, Unit 2F – 2 bedroom/3 bath condo sold by Emily Vail to Peter and Sandra Oliver for $377,000

* Town of Salisbury real estate transfers recorded between April 1, 2026, and April 30, 2026, provided by Salisbury Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from InfoSparks. Note that recorded transfers may lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.