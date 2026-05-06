real estate

Falls Village median home prices dip amid low sales

Falls Village median home prices dip amid low sales

The renovated home at 62 Railroad Street sold for $600,000 in February.

Christine Bates

FALLS VILLAGE –The 12-month trailing median price for a single-family home in Falls Village was $625,000 for the period ending March 31, 2026, down 4% from the $650,000 median recorded for the 12 months ending March 31, 2025, and a 12% decrease from $710,500 for the comparable period ending March 31, 2024.

The median price for the period ending March 31 was significantly lower than the historic 12 month high reached in February 2023 of $794,500.

Single-family homes in Falls Village on a 12-month rolling basis remained below the historic range of 10 to 15 homes sold annually. Eight single-family homes were sold in the 12 months ending March 31, 2026, compared with 15 in the period ending March 31, 2025, and 13 sales for the 12 months ending March 31, 2024.

Inventory also remained limited as of April 30. Six single homes were listed for sale in Canaan/Falls Village, with only two priced below the current median of $625,000 and three above $1 million. Five parcels of vacant land were also on the market. Rentals are also limited with two homes listed for rent and only one of those on a yearly basis.

Transfers November 2025 through March 2026

91 Main Street – 4 bedroom/2 bath home built in 1840 on .37 acres sold by Sally Wilburn to Juliet and John Hubbard for $665,000 transferred on November 24, 2025

Undermountain Road – 37.2 acres of landsold by Carol Flaton to Ellery Sinclair for $200,000 transferred on December 11, 2025

36 Kellogg Road – 4 bedroom/2 bath ranch on 1.85acres sold by 36 Kellogg House LLC to William David Hopkins IV and Claudia Jean Bliss for $599,000 transferred on December 30, 2025

62 Railroad Street – 3 bedroom/2.5 bath home on .28 acres sold by LBC Capital LLC to Mary Allison Anne Letourneau and Kimberly Elizabeth Cooper for $600,000 transferred on February 5, 2026

88 Railroad Street- 4 bedroom/ 1.5 bath single family home on 3.49 acres sold by Joey Leggett to Katherine Summers Berzine for $778,000 transferred on February 18, 2026

72 Johnson Road – 3 bedroom/ 1.5 bath raised ranch on .83 acres sold by Charles and Carrie Ann Olsen to Michael and Chelsea Hill for $340,000 transferred on March 02, 2026

63 Page Road – 3 bedroom/1.5 bath ranch on .77 acres sold by Elizabeth Worrall to Jeanne Xanthos for $183,345 transferred on March 9, 2026

166 Undermountain Road – 6.1 acres of land sold by Christopher Lancto and Kathleen Devaney to Vance and Carolyn Cannon for $310,000 transferred on March 30, 2026

* Town of Canaan/Falls Village real estate transfers recorded as sold between November 1, 2025, and March 31, 2026, provided by Cott Systems Record Hub. Property details from town assessor tax cards. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistics from Infosparks. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days and also include private off market sales. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

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