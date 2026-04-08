real estate

Median Prices Stay Above $700,000

Median Prices Stay Above $700,000

The property at 16 Upper Main St., located just behind Sharon Green, sold for $525,000 on March 23. The 0.15-acre parcel had been assessed at $261,700.

Christine Bates

SHARON — The median price for a single-family home in Sharon continued to climb on an annual basis, even as it edged down slightly from the previous month.

The 12-month trailing median price, excluding condominiums, reached $710,000 for the period ending March 31, 2026. That marks a 34% increase from $530,000 in the same period a year earlier and an 8% rise from $655,000 two years ago.

Sales activity remained steady within Sharon’s typical range. A total of 39 single-family homes sold in the 12 months ending March 31, compared with 44 sales in the prior year and 38 sales in the same period ending March 31, 2024. Historically, annual sales in town tend to fall between 35 and 45 transactions.

The seasonal spring surge of new listings has not yet appeared and inventory in all categories remains limited.

As of April 3, there were nine single-family homes on the market. Of those, seven were listed above $1 million and no residential properties were listed below the current $710,000 median price. Eleven parcels of land are listed for sale on the MLS ranging from $139,000 to $2,495,000. Furnished rentals account for six out of seven rental listings.

Sharon March Transfers

8 Mudgetown Road – 4 bedroom/4.5 bath home built in 1750 plus 600 square foot cottage built in 1989 was sold by Arete Warren to Robert Nestor and William Reynolds for $1,450,000

16 Upper Main Street – 3 bedroom/1 bath home on .15 acres built in 1870 was sold by Jeanne Xanthos to Peter and Nichole O’Reilly for $525,000

50 Dug Road – 4 bedroom/2.5 bath home on .26 acres was sold by Laura Geer to Timothy Halle and Stephanie Saetta for $481,144.75.

* Town of Sharon real estate transfers recorded between March 1, 2026, and March 31, 2026, provided by Sharon Town Clerk. Transfers without consideration are not included. Current market listings from Smart MLS and market statistic from Infosparks. Note that recorded transfers frequently lag sales by a number of days. Compiled by Christine Bates, Real Estate Salesperson with William Pitt Sotheby’s International Realty, Licensed in CT and NY.

real estate

Latest News

Rocking for a cause at Infinity Hall

Rocking for a cause at Infinity Hall

Blues musician James Montgomery

Provided

When the Rock n’ Roll Circus rolls into Infinity Music Hall in Norfolk on Saturday, April 11, it will bring together an all-star lineup of musicians and a mission that reaches far beyond the stage.

Presented by Rockin’ 4 Vets, this concert will benefit the United Way of Northwest Connecticut’s “Stock the Shelves” program, which supports food pantries across the region. The United Way, part of a national network founded in the late 19th century, has long worked to mobilize communities in support of local health, education and financial stability initiatives, efforts that continue today through programs like Stock the Shelves, which helps ensure families have access to essential food resources.

Keep ReadingShow less
concerts

Robert Donald Stevens

Robert Donald Stevens

MILLERTON — Robert Donald “Bob” Stevens, 63, a lifelong area resident died unexpectedly on Monday evening, March 30, 2026, at his home in Millerton, New York. Bob had a 40-year career with the Town of North East Highway Department where he currently served as the Town of North East Highway Superintendent for nearly two decades. One of Bob’s proudest accomplishments was seeing the completion of the new Town of North East Highway Department Facility on Route 22 in Millerton.

Born Dec. 20, 1962, in Sharon, he was the son of the late Kenneth W. and Roberta K. (Briggs) Stevens. Bob was a 1981 graduate ofWebutuck High School in Amenia, he also attended BOCES Technical School in Salt Point, New York, while enrolled at Webutuck. Bob served his community for many years as an active member of the Millerton Fire Company and was a longtime member of the New York State Association of Town Superintendents of Highways, Inc., where he always enjoyed attending highway training school in Lake Placid. Bob really enjoyed traversing the local roadways in Millerton in his iconic orange pick-up truck, and could often be seen at all hours of the day and night making sure that the main roads and side roads were in the best possible condition for his friends and neighbors. Bob loved the Town of North East and he will be dearly missed by those he served throughout his decades long career. In his spare time, he enjoyed texting with his son Robert, time on the Hudson River and rebuilding engines for many friends in his younger years.

Keep ReadingShow less

Lucille A. Mikesell

Lucille A. Mikesell

CANAAN — Lucille A. Mikesell passed away peacefully on April 3 with family at her home in Canaan Valley, Connecticut. She was 106.

Born on Sept. 5, 1919 in Cedar Rapids, Iowa, she was the daughter of William Harvey Cohea, of Mason, Illinois, and Lillian Amanda Williams of Morley, Iowa. She graduated from Roosevelt High School in Cedar Rapids in 1937, and married her husband, Ralph J. Mikesell in 1938.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.

In a time of fear, John Carter revives a network of “neighboring”

In a time of fear, John Carter revives a network of “neighboring”

John Carter

Photo by Deborah Carter
"The human cost of current ICE practices is appallingly high."
John carter

John Carter, who served as rector of St. John’s Episcopal Church in Salisbury from 1999 until his retirement in 2014, launched the first iteration of the nonprofit Vecinos Seguros 1 (Safe Neighbors) in 2017 by introducing a misa, a Spanish-language worship service, at Trinity Lime Rock Episcopal Church.

In December 2024, amid concerns over a renewed federal crackdown on immigrants, a group of volunteers revived the program as Vecinos Seguros 2 (VS2). According to its 2025 annual report, the initiative “created a network of trusted allies to help those who may be targeted by immigration enforcement agents,” taking a low-key approach that prioritizes in-person connections.

Keep ReadingShow less
our community

Anthony Louis Veronesi

Anthony Louis Veronesi

EAST CANAAN — Anthony Louis Veronesi , 84, of 216 Rocky Mountain Way in Arden, NC formerly of East Canaan, died March 26, 2026 at the Solace Center in Ashville, NC.Anthony was born December 14, 1941 in North Canaan, CT son of the late Claudio Serene and Genevieve Adeline (Riva) Veronesi.

Following graduation from Housatonic Valley High School in Falls Village, Anthony worked at the former Pfizer Company in Canaan for a short time before entering the US Air Force.He served for four years in active duty rising to the rank of Sergeant.He was released from active duty on April 9, 1968.After leaving the Air Force,Anthony worked at the Becton Dickinson Company in Canaan.He was transferred to North Carolina and retired from BD.Anthony then began his career for the United States Postal Service, for many years as a mail handler, before his retirement from the Postal Service.

Keep ReadingShow less

Joan Tuncy

Joan Tuncy

SALISBURY — Joan Tuncy, 92, passed away peacefully on March 27, 2026, at Noble Horizons.

Born on Oct. 27, 1933, in Sharon, Connecticut, she was the daughter of the late Robert and Vera Bejean.

Keep ReadingShow less
google preferred source

Want more of our stories on Google? Click here to make us a Preferred Source.