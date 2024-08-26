Northwell Health commits to five years of L&D at Sharon Hospital

An enforceable agreement was reached with the state to maintain labor and delivery services at Sharon Hospital for the next five years.

Photo by Riley Klein
sharon hospital

Northwell Health commits to five years of L&D at Sharon Hospital

SHARON — Connecticut Attorney General William Tong announced Monday, Aug. 26, that an agreement was reached with Northwell Health to maintain labor and delivery services (L&D) at Sharon Hospital for the next five years.

Northwell Health is set to become the new owner of Sharon Hospital pending a merger with Nuvance Health. The recent agreement was reached as a solution to “resolving the antitrust investigation into the proposed affiliation between the two hospital systems,” stated the Aug. 26 press release from the attorney general’s office.

In the statement Tong was quoted, “Miles and minutes matter when it comes to labor and delivery, and I am pleased that Northwell has committed to preserving affordable, lifesaving care—especially maternity care—for Western Connecticut. This is a strong, enforceable agreement for healthcare access in Connecticut.”

The agreement was reached following an investigation by the attorney general’s offices of Connecticut and New York as to the antitrust implications of Northwell becoming a competitor in Hudson Valley and western Connecticut.

In addition to Sharon Hospital, the agreement included the preservation of services and staffing at Putnam Hospital for one year after the merger is finalized. Northwell agreed to install a unified electronic records management system across its expanded hospital network and to permit contractors to work across state lines within the network.

Sharon Hospital released a statement Aug. 26: “We are pleased to partner with the Connecticut and New York Offices of the Attorney Generals in developing an Agreement of Assurances which identifies specific post-affiliation activities and commitments that will benefit the communities currently served by Nuvance Health. Under the Affiliation Agreement, Northwell has made a commitment to provide Nuvance Health with capital, expertise, and support to achieve long-term fiscal stability and make critical growth investments.”

State Sen. Stephen Harding (R-30) stated, “This has been a top concern in the Northwest corner: keeping the doors of Sharon Hospital’s Maternity Ward open and operational. Our mutual goal is to maintain affordable access to rural health care in our region. I thank Attorney General Tong for his work on this.”

A pending resolution remains before the Office of Health Strategy’s Certificate of Need regulatory process, which will need to be resolved before the merger between Nuvance and Northwell can occur.

sharon hospital

Latest News

Fall sports season begins at HVRHS

Fall sports season begins at HVRHS

Tessa Dekker will be a senior on the soccer field for HVRHS this fall.

Photo by Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School athletics resume as the fall semester gets underway.

The Mountaineers are set to put forth teams in five sports this fall: football, volleyball, soccer, cross country and golf.

Keep ReadingShow less
sports

Construction begins on protected farm ahead of Superior Court case

Construction begins on protected farm ahead of Superior Court case

Development has begun at 135 Millerton Rd., Sharon. As seen from the Sharon Land Trust nature trail across the street, construction of a long, winding driveway on the farm has begun.

Photo by Riley Klein

SHARON — Paley Farm’s new owners have begun to develop a multi-million-dollar home on the property despite pending resolution of an injunction request to block construction.

In March 2022, a couple from New York purchased 187.33 acres of protected farmland at 135 Millerton Rd. Since then, the owners, David and Liza Bainbridge of Rye, have received approvals to construct a residence on the historic farm.

Keep ReadingShow less
conservation

Northwest Corner Elementary School Bus Routes

Northwest Corner Elementary School Bus Routes

Salisbury Central School

Bus 26
Inbound
7:50 a.m. — 406 Sharon Road-Route 41
7:55 a.m. — Long Pond Road & Indian Mountain Road
7:56 a.m. — 211 Indian Mountain Road
7:57 a.m. — 210 Indian Mountain Road
7:58 a.m. — 162 Indian Mountain Road
8:00 a.m. — 11 Indian Mountain Road
8:02 a.m. — 36 Belgo Road
8:03 a.m. — Reservior Road & Belgo Road
8:05 a.m. — Indian OrchaRoad Road & Belgo Road
8:06 a.m. — 241 Belgo Road
8:06 a.m. — 245 Belgo Road & 47 Stateline Road
8:10 a.m. — 440 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:10 a.m. — Meadow Lane & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:11 a.m. — Deerfield Road & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:11 a.m. — Dimond Road & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:12 a.m. — 337/339 Millerton Road-Route 44 & 15 Chatfield Drive
8:18 a.m. — Ore Hill Road & Millerton Road-Route 44
8:18 a.m. — 242 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:20 a.m. — 106 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:20 a.m. — 63 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:21 a.m. — 40 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:21 a.m. — 32 Millerton Road-Route 44
8:21 a.m. — Holley Street & Millerton Road
8:21 a.m. — Porter Street & Main Street-Route 44
8:22 a.m. — Walton Street & Route 44
8:25 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Lower Building
8:30 a.m. — Drop off at SCS Upper building

Keep ReadingShow less
schools

Unwinding with wine at Spring Hill

Unwinding with wine at Spring Hill

Bottle of Spring Hill cabernet franc with watercolor label art by Barcelona native Santi Moix.

Sava Marinkovic

Wine finds its perfect pairing in art at Spring Hill Vineyards in New Preston, Conn., where site-specific sculptural installations function as the visual feast to complement a focused lineup of thoughtfully crafted wines.

Guided by an ethos for quality over quantity, four wines—a light, bright estate-grown cabernet franc, sippable unoaked chardonnay, lean and refreshing Cayuga white, and a sweet rose of pinot noir—make up Spring Hill’s current wine list.

Keep ReadingShow less
wine