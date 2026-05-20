Kent BOF sends $16.9 million budget to voters after public hearing

May 29 vote would set mill rate at 17.34, an increase of 2.78%

KENT — The Kent Board of Finance has approved a proposed $16.9 million budget and sent it to voters for consideration at the town’s annual budget meeting on May 29, following a public hearing Friday, May 15.

If approved, the spending plan would set the fiscal year 2027 mill rate at 17.34, up 2.78% from the current rate of 16.87. For a property assessed at $350,000, the projected tax bill for fiscal year 2027 would be $6,069, up about $200.

The only change made following roughly an hour of public comment was the restoration of funding for a proposed boat decontamination station at Lake Waramaug, an initiative aimed at preventing hydrilla — an aggressive invasive aquatic weed — from entering the lake.

Under a long-standing agreement, Kent pays half of what Washington and Warren contribute toward lakewide projects. Kent’s share for the station was originally budgeted at $13,000, but the Board of Finance reduced it to $4,500 during an April 14 meeting after some members questioned the expense given that only three shoreline properties are located in Kent. Following Friday’s hearing, the BOF voted to restore the funding to the original amount.

The future of the historic Swift House also sparked debate during the hearing. The town has allocated capital funds toward the property for several years, drawing criticism from some residents who see it as a taxpayer burden and support from others who view it as a valuable community asset.

Earlier this spring, the BOF moved $200,000 in taxable funds tied to the project to 2032, removing the impact from this year’s tax bills, while another $225,000 remains in the five-year capital plan. After additional discussion Friday, the board chose not to make any further changes.

There were no comments or questions regarding the Board of Education budget, which totals $5,307,470 for Kent Center School, a 2.12% increase over the current year.

Regional education spending for Housatonic Valley Regional High School, approved separately in the May 5 Region One vote, totals $2,783,359 — a 6.57% increase. Combined, the town’s total education spending would rise to $8,090,829 under the proposed budget, up just over 3.5% from fiscal year 2026.

The Board of Selectmen’s proposed municipal operating budget totals $5,277,965, a 5.08% increase from the current year.

Kent taxpayers can vote on the spending plans at 6 p.m. at Town Hall on Friday, May 29.