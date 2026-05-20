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Legal Notices - May 21, 2026

Legal Notice

Notice of Formation of Limited Liability Company Name: Bluestem Fieldworks LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the SSNY on March 6, 2026 Office Location: Dutchess County, NY. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: 22 Market Street, Poughkeepsie, NY 12601. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

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Legal Notice

Notice of Formation of HAWKSVIEW ADVISORY LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with SSNY on 03/02/2026. Office location: Dutchess County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to The LLC, PO Box 431, Millerton, NY 12546. Purpose: any lawful act or activity.

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Legal Notice

Notice of Formation of Castillo & Sons Landscaping & Masonry LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with SSNY on 3/29/2026. Office location: Dutchess County. SSNY designated as agent of the LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail any process to THE LLC, 160 Holsapple Rd Lot 49, Dover Plains, NY 12522. Purpose: Any lawful purpose.

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Legal Notice

Notice of Formation of Grand View Property Maintenance LLC. Arts.

of Org. filed with SSNY on 02/14/2026. Office location Dutchess County.

SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process may be served.

SSNY shall mail process to the Balance Sheet Inc 1100 Route 295 East

Chatham NY, 12060. Purpose: Any lawful act or activity.

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Legal Notice

Notice of Application for Authority of CHRISTINA GAST, LLC. App. for Auth. filed with Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 03/20/2026. Office location: Dutchess County. LLC formed in Florida. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process against it may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: CHRISTINA GAST, LLC, 57 Sheffield Rd, Amenia, NY 12501. Purpose: any lawful act or activity.

04-23-26

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Legal Notice

Notice of Formation of RHINE COMMONS LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with the Secy. of State of NY (SSNY) on 03/24/2026. Office location: Dutchess County, NY. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to: 316 Rhinecliff Road, Rhinebeck, NY 12572. Purpose: any lawful act or activity.

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Legal Notice

Notice of Formation of a Professional Limited Liability Company (PLLC).

J. Kevin Webb, Attorney at Law, PLLC.

Articles of Org. were filed with the Secretary of State of New York (SSNY) office on: 4/08/2026. The County in which the Office is to be located: Duchess. The SSNY is designated as agent of the PLLC upon whom process against it may be served. The address to which the SSNY shall mail a copy of any process against the PLLC is: 144 Skunks Misery Road, Millerton, NY 12546. Purpose: law.

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Legal Notice

Notice of Formation of Theda and Charlessa Wellness Essentials, LLC. Arts. of Org. filed with SSNY on April 20, 2026. Office location: Dutchess County. SSNY designated as agent of LLC upon whom process may be served. SSNY shall mail process to Legal Zoom USCA, Inc. 45 Main Street, Suite 238 Brooklyn, NY 11201. Purpose: any lawful act or activity.

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06-11-26

Legal Notice

Please take notice that a meeting of lot owners in Irondale Cemetery located in Millerton, N.Y. 12546, will be held at Northeast Muffler Inc, at 5654 rt 22 Millerton, N.Y. 12546, on May 21, 2026 at 6:00 pm for the purpose of electing trustees and for other matters that may come properly before the meeting.

The annual meeting of trustees will immediately follow the meeting of the lot owners.

Please take notice we will do a cleanup of cemetery the week of May 11, 2026 of all decorations and anything past its prime (especially plastic decorations as we do not allow after April 15, 2026).

Cindy L Heck

Irondale Cemetery

Inc Sexton

05-14-26

05-21-26

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