transfer station

Sharon moves money for transfer station cleanup

SHARON — At a sparsely populated town meeting on Oct. 9, $50,000 from the town’s Undesignated Fund was approved to be allocated towards covering clean-up costs of the old Salisbury-Sharon Transfer Station site on Sharon Road.

The work included building demolition, ground leveling, concrete and metal removal, and the extraction of contaminated soils.

The sum was added to $12,000 that was previously allocated towards the project in last year’s municipal budget, bringing Sharon’s total contribution to $62,000. The remainder of the $200,000 total price tag was paid by Salisbury.

During site remediation in 2023, engineering consultant firm Arcadis conducted an environmental health survey of the area, finding some soil and concrete contaminated by hydrocarbon oil, as well as some soil containing low concentrations of PFAs, commonly known as “forever chemicals” as they do not break down in the environment. The levels of PFAs detected were far below the state Residential Direct Exposure Criteria, a metric used to determine the public health risk associated with contaminated soil.

An earlier study by Anchor Engineering in 2016 also found arsenic at the site, which did exceed the Residential Direct Exposure Criteria in several locations, though Arcadis’ December 2024 report described the concentrations as “near background.”

Water monitoring wells were installed at the site over the summer to continue to survey the area. The first reading, which was done recently, found the soil to be clean, reported Salisbury First Selectman Curtis Rand.

transfer station

Latest News

Joan Jardine

Joan Jardine

TORRINGTON — Joan Jardine, 90, of Mill Lane, passed away at home on Oct. 23, 2025. She was the loving wife of David Jardine.

Joan was born Aug. 9, 1935, in Throop, Pennsylvania, daughter of the late Joseph and Vera (Ezepchick) Zigmont.

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

Celebration of Life: Carol Kastendieck

A Celebration of Life for Carol Kastendieck will be held on Sunday, Nov. 2, 2025, at 2 p.m. at the Congregational Church of Salisbury, 30 Main St., Salisbury, Connecticut.

Día de los Muertos marks a bittersweet farewell for Race Brook Lodge

Día de los Muertos marks a bittersweet farewell for Race Brook Lodge

The ofrenda at Race Brook Lodge.

Lety Muñoz

On Saturday, Nov. 1, the Race Brook Lodge in Sheffield will celebrate the Mexican Day of the Dead: El Día de los Muertos.

Mexican Day of the Dead takes place the first weekend of November and honors los difuntos (the deceased) with ofrendas (offerings) on an altar featuring photos of loved ones who have passed on. Elements of earth, wind, fire and water are represented with food, papel picada (colorful decorative paper), candles and tequila left for the beloved deceased. The departed are believed to travel from the spirit world and briefly join the living for a night of remembrance and revelry.

community

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

‘Coming to Light’ at Norfolk Library

Canyon de Chelly (1904) – Seven Navajo riders on horseback

Edward S. Curtis

At a time when questions of representation, cultural legacy and historical narratives are at the forefront of public conversation, the Norfolk Library’s upcoming screening of the award-winning documentary “Coming to Light” offers a timely opportunity for reflection.

The event will be held on Thursday, Nov. 6, at 5:30 p.m., and will include a post-screening discussion with the film’s director, Lakeville resident Anne Makepeace.

film