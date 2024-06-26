Sharon pays highest per-pupil education rate in state

finance

SHARON — State Representative Maria Horn (D-64) as well as Sharon’s Board of Selectmen attended a meeting of Sharon’s Board of Finance in Town Hall on Tuesday, June 18. Horn was in attendance to discuss the declining student population at Sharon Center School, as the elementary school costs resident taxpayers what is now the highest per-pupil amount in the state.

Connecticut State Department of Education’s Bureau of Fiscal Services expense report for the 2022-23 school year (released in Jan. 2024) showed Sharon’s per-pupil costs at $48,021. Cornwall ranked second in costs at $37,019 per-pupil. Region One was listed as the most expensive district rate in the state at $37,624. The statewide average that year was $21,310.

“The whole state is shrinking. Every town is shrinking. Certainly, these towns are shrinking,” Horn said.

She plans to meet with the State Department of Education to address the school’s budget. Sharon Center School’s building has been the focus of many town-funded projects, including replacing the air conditioning, roofing, and the oil tank. The hope is to achieve future repair projects through the town and capital plan budget, so as not to further inflate the school’s budget.

The town has been awarded a $1 million dollar grant for the cost of sidewalk construction, but $66,000 dollars will be needed for the design and engineering before construction can begin.

As of June 18, First Selectman Casey Flanagan noted Cardinal Construction as the preferred firm to go forward with this project. The timeline is not set in stone, but optimistically ground may be broken in spring of 2025. The design for the sidewalk project will have to go through many approvals, including Planning and Zoning, the Historic District Committee, and the state.

SHT’s Undermountain housing proposal meets mixed response

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission continued the public hearing on the Salisbury Housing Trust’s application to build two homes on a town-owned lot on Undermountain Road after a lengthy second session of the hearing Monday, June 17.

The hearing will recommence Monday, July 1, at 6:45 p.m. online.

On Saturday, June 22, the Housatonic Valley chapter of the Antique Automobile Club, held its 46th Annual Classic Car Show at Kent’s CAMA property. With 16 different classes of entries, there were still some outstanding classics. Kent’s own Steve Brooke (above) showed his 1972 Cutlass Supreme and said, “I’m an engineer so everything has to be right. But it’s still built to drive.”

Anna Sobel performs to an energetic audience at Scoville Memorial Library.

SALISBURY — Anna Sobel of Talking Hands Theatre came to the Scoville Memorial Library Sunday afternoon, June 23, for an energetic children’s program featuring, in no particular order, a squirrel, an owl, and assorted seasonal fairies.

Sobol played the lead role, which was a tree. She adjusted the costume to reflect the seasons while her animal and fairy puppets discussed what season it was, bringing the eight youngsters into the conversation.

24 Dolldorf Road sold for $517 a square foot with 2 bedrooms and 2 baths on a 1.16-acre lot near the Kent School equestrian center.

KENT — There were five recorded real estate sales in Kent in May with four of them under $500,000 and only one close to a million at 24 Dolldorf Road. According to Smart MLS 9 homes and 3 land parcels are actively listed for sale in Kent from $300,000 to $1,250,000 with only 4 single family residences pending or in contract ranging in price from $825,000 to $1,220,000. At the end of June there were still seven furnished rentals available during the summer for $6,000 to $37,500.

