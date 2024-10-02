Splitters, grinders and mills on display at machinery show

A corn chopper at the Tencza Family display, Sept. 28.

Lans Christensen
The Connecticut Antique Machinery Association celebrated their 40th anniversary Sept. 27 to Sept. 29 in Kent.

This much loved festival has grown to be a world class exhibition of antique machinery, much of which is operating, performing the work it was designed for. Association president Jack Hayward is delighted with the growth of the show and said their “primary goal is to make it a premier educational experience”.

Hayward said the association came into being “when a group of old-engine enthusiasts came together.”

The display field was filled with tractors, trucks, and engines of every possible age, size and purpose. Little “one-lungers” chugged steadily along next to enormous steam engines. Log splitters, saw mills and corn grinders, choppers and shellers were all being demonstrated doing their prescribed jobs.

The Tencza Family brought their magnificent Farmall tractors. Mike Farmer from Verbena, New York, had his popular Braider at work, and Art Downs was using an enormous log splitter.

One of the favorite elements of the festival is the ever growing tag sale area. There is no describing the variety of tools, collectibles, must-haves and ephemera available from the huge crowd of vendors. A centerpiece is Locomotive No. 5, still giving happy passengers a ride up and back the CAMA tracks. Every part of this show is a significant contributor to what we know as “The Industrial Revolution.”

Jim Boice starts his antique engine.Lans Christensen

Robert Marquand Reynolds

Robert Marquand Reynolds

LAKEVILLE — Robert Marquand Reynolds, of Lakeville, died on Sept. 23, 2024, after living with cancer for 14 years.

He was born June 20, 1954 to Robert T. Reynolds and Lynda Gay (Mitchell) Reynolds, and was raised in West Hartford. Marq graduated from Watkinson School and The University of Hartford.

In memoriam: Mark Liebergall

In memoriam: Mark Liebergall

On Sept. 25, Cindy Bianchi addressed friends and family at a one year memorial observance for Mark Liebergall. A birch tree was planted at the Town Grove in Lakeville in his memory. Mark was a longtime tai chi teacher, artist and ping pong player.

Flu shots available throughout October

Flu shots available throughout October

By Nathan Miller

LAKEVILLE — Public flue clinics are available this month in the Northwest Corner.

Students give back in Lakeville

Students give back in Lakeville
Ashley Opdyke

Students of Hotchkiss and Salisbury Schools hosted a Farm to Feast fundraiser for Lakeville’s Corner Food Pantry on Sunday, Sept. 22. The event began with a walk from the Hotchkiss campus to the farm where students and community guests enjoyed fresh grilled corn on the cob and other seasonal goodies, tie dying t-shirts, cotton candy, a dunk booth and a slew of games, including tug of war and badminton.

