Splitters, grinders and mills on display at machinery show

The Connecticut Antique Machinery Association celebrated their 40th anniversary Sept. 27 to Sept. 29 in Kent.



This much loved festival has grown to be a world class exhibition of antique machinery, much of which is operating, performing the work it was designed for. Association president Jack Hayward is delighted with the growth of the show and said their “primary goal is to make it a premier educational experience”.

Hayward said the association came into being “when a group of old-engine enthusiasts came together.”

The display field was filled with tractors, trucks, and engines of every possible age, size and purpose. Little “one-lungers” chugged steadily along next to enormous steam engines. Log splitters, saw mills and corn grinders, choppers and shellers were all being demonstrated doing their prescribed jobs.

The Tencza Family brought their magnificent Farmall tractors. Mike Farmer from Verbena, New York, had his popular Braider at work, and Art Downs was using an enormous log splitter.

One of the favorite elements of the festival is the ever growing tag sale area. There is no describing the variety of tools, collectibles, must-haves and ephemera available from the huge crowd of vendors. A centerpiece is Locomotive No. 5, still giving happy passengers a ride up and back the CAMA tracks. Every part of this show is a significant contributor to what we know as “The Industrial Revolution.”