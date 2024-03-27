environment

State reps take on herbicide issue

LAKEVILLE ­— At long last, there is progress to report on the subject of spraying herbicides along the Housatonic Railroad Company (HRRC) tracks.

State Representative Maria Horn (D-64) and State Senator Steve Harding (R-30), interviewed on Sunday, both said that language was added to proposed bill 5219 requiring railroads to use the same herbicide standards in Connecticut that they use in Massachusetts, in accordance with that state’s regulations.

Horn said “it’s been very difficult to pin them down” regarding a meeting with railroad officials and a group of legislators and first selectmen.

But after the committee added the new language, the railroad agreed to a meeting on March 26.

Horn said, “It’s clear they are complying with Massachusetts regulations,” Horn said. “So, let’s do the same thing here.”

Harding said he and Horn “are on the same page” on the issue and looked forward to a satisfactory result for his constituents.

Both legislators are on the Environment Committee, Horn as a regular member, Harding as ranking member.

environment

Latest News

Conservation dreams become reality

Conservation dreams become reality

Elyse Harney Morris and Bill Melnick on Cooper Hill in Sheffield, Mass. The real estate agents negotiated transactions totaling $12 million between seller Robert Boyett and various conservation organizations and Limited Liability Companies in Northwest Connecticut and Southern Berkshire County.

Photo contributed

SALISBURY — Robert Boyett’s long-time vision to conserve a large swath of more than 1,000 contiguous acres of scenic pastures, forests and farmland in Northwest Connecticut and Southern Berkshire County became reality earlier this month.

On March 13, Boyett, 82, a retired television producer and Salisbury resident, sold 75 acres off Cooper Hill in Sheffield, Mass., to the Trustees of Reservations for $1.3 million, which will be placed under conservation restriction.

Keep ReadingShow less
conservation

Canaan’s fashionable past on display at Hunt

Canaan’s fashionable past on display at Hunt

Michele Majer provided a detailed exploration of Falls Village’s extensive fashion heritage at Hunt Library Saturday, March 23.

Patrick L. Sullivan

FALLS VILLAGE — Around the turn of the 20th century, Falls Village was a bustling hub of commercial activity.

Especially if you were in the market for new clothing.

Keep ReadingShow less
history

Harmony fills Trinity Lime Rock

Harmony fills Trinity Lime Rock
Patrick L. Sullivan

Crescendo presented a program of music by Giacomo Carissimi at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lime Rock Sunday, March 24, under the direction of Christine Gevert. The program notes credit Carissimi, a 17th century Italian composer, with establishing the oratorio form to get around a ban of public entertainment performances during Lent, thus paving the way for the oratorios of J.S. Bach in the 18th century.

concerts

Legal Notices - 3-28-24

Legal Notices - 3-28-24

NOTICE TO CREDITORS

ESTATE OF

Keep ReadingShow less