Subdivision hearing continues in North Canaan

NORTH CANAAN — The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) held the continuation hearing May 13 for an application to create a 20-lot subdivision along the Housatonic River.

This was the second public hearing for the resubmitted River Woods Housing application, otherwise known as the Honey Hill development. Three prior public hearings were held for the original application in late 2023, early 2024.

Allied Engineering’s George Johannesen addressed previous concerns over the use of Honey Hill Road for entry to the proposed subdivision. After exploring several options, the addition of a cul-de-sac was suggested, as opposed to two entry points for the new lots.

North Canaan has an existing regulation limiting the number of houses on a cul-de-sac road to 10 total. The applicant requested a change to this regulation increasing the number of permitted homes on a cul-de-sac to 20.

The hearing was continued to allow time for the regulation change to be reviewed. A hearing on the ordinance change will be held May 30 in Town Hall at 7 p.m. The continued hearing for the subdivision application will follow on the same day.

The Housatonic River Commission and the Housatonic Valley Association each submitted letters to P&Z opposing the River Woods project. Both organizations cited threats to the wellbeing of the Housatonic River in a federally designated Wild and Scenic Area.

An archaeological review was requested to ensure no artifacts will be disturbed in construction. A botany review was suggested to perform a complete survey of plants on the property.

Bed and breakfast

Anne Dekker of 15 Honey Hill Road submitted an application to create a bed and breakfast in her home.

Her proposal allowed for a maximum of four guests at a time. Dekker said she loves the Northwest Corner and hopes to share it with travelers. A public hearing on the bed and breakfast application was set for June 10 at 7 p.m.

