north canaan p&z

Dunkin’ yet to apply for P&Z approval

NORTH CANAAN — Zoning Enforcement Officer George Martin said May 12 that he has not received an application for a new Dunkin’ location.

The project across from Stop & Shop on Route 44 received approval from the Inland Wetland and Conservation Commission in April. The plan included a roughly 2,000-square-foot rectangular building with 16 parking spots and a drive-thru.

P&Z Chairman Mike O’Connor, who also sits on the IWCC, said the applicants initially submitted the proposal in 2013 and it was approved. The developers decided not to move forward at that time, O’Connor said.

When resubmitted to IWCC in 2025, the plans were the same as the 2013 application aside from the addition of a rain garden.

Dining with Biden at The Woodland

Former President Joe Biden and his family dined at The Woodland in Lakeville Thursday, May 22.

Photo provided

LAKEVILLE — A fleet of black SUVs maintained a watchful perimeter outside The Woodland Thursday, May 22, as a former president dined inside.

After attending his grandson’s graduation at Salisbury School, Joe Biden and his family shared a meal at the Lakeville eatery.

Senator Murphy starts statewide walk in Northwest Corner

U.S. Sen. Chris Murphy walks through Sharon on the first day of his annual statewide walk.

Photo by Ruth Epstein

Decked out in a blue T-shirt, khaki shorts and a UConn cap, the man walking along Route 41 in Sharon Wednesday morning looked like others who just enjoy getting out to commune with nature. But U. S. Sen. Chris Murphy (D) had some other thoughts on his mind.

For the ninth year, he was walking across Connecticut to connect with citizens of the state. This year’s route began May 28 in Salisbury and took him to Sharon and Kent for the day.

Marion J. Pedersen

SHARON — Marion J. (Cookingham) Pedersen of Sharon, passed peacefully on May 20, 2025, at the age of 91.

Born in Pine Plains, New York, she lived a life of love and unwavering strength. She was a devoted mother, grandmother, great-grandmother and wife known for her cooking skills.

Eleanor Sternlof

LIME ROCK — Eleanor Anne Sternlof (née de Guise) of White Hollow Road passed away on April 25, 2025 at Geer Village in North Canaan, Connecticut. She was 94 and the loving wife of the late Paul William Sternlof, who died on August 12, 2005.

Calling hours will be held on Saturday, May 31, from 11am to 1pm at The Kenny Funeral Home, 41 Main Street, Sharon, CT.

