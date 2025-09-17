north canaan p&z

P&Z questions impact of rezoning request

NORTH CANAAN — The long-term effect of permitting industrial activity in a residential/agricultural zone was discussed by the Planning and Zoning Commission Monday, Sept. 8.

Commissioners reviewed an application from Ryan Foley, owner of R Foley Electric LLC, to rezone a 6.4-acre section of his property on W. Main St. for industrial use. The parcel is adjacent to the Transfer Station, and the remaining 48.19 acres of his property would remain residential/agricultural.

Chairman Mike O’Connor suggested that a special permit may be more appropriate than granting the zoning change.

“Switching to industrial opens up a whole gamut of what could be there,” said O’Connor. “What he has proposed is allowed in a residential/agricultural area with a special permit.”

Foley’s application did not include a specific plan for the parcel. Planning consultant Martin Connor said the change was to “allow the owners of that property to develop that section of property for industrial development.”

Commissioner Doug Humes noted the property may have to be subdivided prior to approving a change on a particular section of the land. Commissioner Peter Brown suggested consulting the town attorney Randy DiBella.

The matter was tabled to the October meeting.

Text change amendment

Prior to the regular P&Z meeting Sept. 8, a public hearing was held for a text change to a specific regulation. O’Connor explained the change, which was to add email as an acceptable form of communication for mining operators notifying the zoning enforcement officer of work outside of normal hours of operation.

The hearing was closed after two minutes with no comment from the public.In the regular meeting that followed, P&Z unanimously approved the text change.

During the public comment section of the regular meeting, Robert Sprague, who arrived after the public hearing was closed, spoke on the topic.

Sprague said he had previously filed complaints to the ZEO about mining activity outside of normal hours. Per Sprague, ZEO George Martin had not received prior notice of the work.

Sprague questioned why the regulations were loosened if operators are not actively following the rules.

“There was no even attempt to notify the officer until there was a complaint made. So how is that [text change] going to make it any better?” Sprague asked.

