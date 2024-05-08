Swap Shop improves organization

New signage improves organization at the Swap Shop.

Patrick L. Sullivan
salisbury-sharon transfer station

Swap Shop improves organization

LAKEVILLE ­— New banner signs are up at the Salisbury-Sharon Transfer Station’s popular Swap Shop. The signs indicate what may and may not be put in the Swap Shop, and where the items should go. Items that do not meet Swap Shop criteria can usually be accommodated elsewhere at the facility.

Transfer station manager Brian Bartram said the Swap Shop was closed for cleaning and to install the banner. The shop reopened Saturday, April 27, and there were two tables staffed with volunteers, one at the Swap Shop to explain the changes, and one by the compost collection bins, to explain how single stream recycling and the food scrap collection program work. About 15 new households signed up for the latter.

Bartram said, “Some of the Swap Shop ‘regulars’ have been making an effort to tidy up the Swap Shop, and to better organize the books. That has been very helpful”

Latest News

Afghan artists find new homes in Connecticut

Afghan artists find new homes in Connecticut
Alibaba Awrang, left, with family and friends at the opening of his show at The Good Gallery in Kent on Saturday, May 4.
Alexander Wilburn

The Good Gallery, located next to The Kent Art Association on South Main Street, is known for its custom framing, thanks to proprietor Tim Good. As of May, the gallery section has greatly expanded beyond the framing shop, adding more space and easier navigation for viewing larger exhibitions of work. On Saturday, May 4, Good premiered the opening of “Through the Ashes and Smoke,” featuring the work of two Afghan artists and masters of their crafts, calligrapher Alibaba Awrang and ceramicist Matin Malikzada.

This is a particularly prestigious pairing considering the international acclaim their work has received, but it also highlights current international affairs — both Awrang and Malikzada are now recently based in Connecticut as refugees from Afghanistan. As Good explained, Matin has been assisted through the New Milford Refugee Resettlement (NMRR), and Alibaba through the Washington Refugee Resettlement Project. NMRR started in 2016 as a community-led non-profit supported by private donations from area residents that assist refugees and asylum-seeking families with aid with rent and household needs.

exhibit

Students share work at Troutbeck Symposium

Students share work at Troutbeck Symposium

Students presented to packed crowds at Troutbeck.

Natalia Zukerman

The third annual Troutbeck Symposium began this year on Wednesday, May 1 with a historical marker dedication ceremony to commemorate the Amenia Conferences of 1916 and 1933, two pivotal gatherings leading up to the Civil Rights movement.

Those early meetings were hosted by the NAACP under W.E.B. Du Bois’s leadership and with the support of hosts Joel and Amy Spingarn, who bought the Troutbeck estate in the early 1900s.

history

The Creators: Gabe McMackin's ingredients for success

The Creators: Gabe McMackin's ingredients for success

The team at the restaurant at the Pink House in West Cornwall, Connecticut. Manager Michael Regan, left, Chef Gabe McMackin, center, and Chef Cedric Durand, right.

Jennifer Almquist

The Creators series is about people with vision who have done the hard work to bring their dreams to life.

Michelin-award winning chef Gabe McMackin grew up in Woodbury, Connecticut next to a nature preserve and a sheep farm. Educated at the Washington Montessori School, Taft ‘94, and Skidmore College, McMackin notes that it was washing dishes as a teenager at local Hopkins Inn that galvanized his passion for food and hospitality into a career.

restaurants