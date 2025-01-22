Swift House study in the works pending state grant funding

KENT — The Board of Finance voted unanimously at its Jan. 15 regular meeting to allocate $15,500 to support the town’s efforts to perform a historical significance assessment of the Swift House.

The money would serve as upfront capital for the Selectmen’s application to the State Historic Preservation Office for a reimbursable grant, which can only be awarded if the financing is demonstrated to be available before the grant is approved.

The town money will only be used if the application — which has already been submitted — is successful and thus guaranteed to be reimbursed.

The funds would be used to cover the payroll of a contracted architectural historian, who would produce a “historic designation report” that would support efforts to enroll the town-owned Swift House with the National Register of Historic Places.