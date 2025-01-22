finance

Swift House study in the works pending state grant funding

KENT — The Board of Finance voted unanimously at its Jan. 15 regular meeting to allocate $15,500 to support the town’s efforts to perform a historical significance assessment of the Swift House.

The money would serve as upfront capital for the Selectmen’s application to the State Historic Preservation Office for a reimbursable grant, which can only be awarded if the financing is demonstrated to be available before the grant is approved.

The town money will only be used if the application — which has already been submitted — is successful and thus guaranteed to be reimbursed.

The funds would be used to cover the payroll of a contracted architectural historian, who would produce a “historic designation report” that would support efforts to enroll the town-owned Swift House with the National Register of Historic Places.

finance

Latest News

Emily Arel surpasses 2,000 varsity points

Emily Arel surpasses 2,000 varsity points

WINSTED — Gilbert guard Emily Arel became the second player in Berkshire League history to reach the 2K mark last week.

Arel achieved the feat during the second quarter of the Jan. 21 game against Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

Keep ReadingShow less
basketball

Kent girls hockey falls 8-1 to Loomis Chaffee

Kent girls hockey falls 8-1 to Loomis Chaffee

Kent School girls ice hockey hosted Loomis Chaffee Jan. 15.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Kent School girls varsity hockey hosted Loomis Chaffee Jan. 15 at Nadal Hockey Rink.

The game promised to be a testing challenge for Kent as Loomis arrived with a 9-1 season record. From the first face off, Loomis showed their strength and control, keeping the puck at the Kent end of the ice.

Keep ReadingShow less
hockey

Mohawk hosts varsity ski teams

Mohawk hosts varsity ski teams

Mohawk Mountain Ski Area hosted more than 60 high school skiers for the BHSL varsity meet Jan. 15.

Alec Linden

CORNWALL — Skiers from the the six schools comprising the Berkshire Hills Ski League hit the slopes on the chilly afternoon of Jan. 15 for the first race of the 2025 season.

Despite thin natural snow cover, Mohawk Mountain Ski Area’s state of the art snowmaking system ensured the skiers had great conditions to lay giant slalom turns down the mountain’s northern flank.

Keep ReadingShow less
skiing