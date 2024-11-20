Tablescapes that captivate

Latest News
A journey to self-care and healing
Julianne Roshan Dow, a seasoned wellness educator and practitioner, has been bringing her expertise in Jin Shin Jyutsu and holistic health practices to a series of Women Wellness Wednesdays at the Dow Integrative Institute in Kent. These hybrid gatherings (in-person and online) have offered women a chance to explore self-care techniques tailored to address female health challenges, from fertility to menopause. This initiative has not only been an opportunity to support personal well-being, but has also served as a fundraiser for the Kent Food Bank, reflecting Julianne’s dedication to her community. The program will continue as long as there is interest.
The Wednesday sessions have been led out of Dow’s home, a mixed-use building in Kent, Connecticut across from the firehouse. Dow’s introduction to Eastern healing arts began in childhood, witnessing the transformative effects of acupuncture on her mother. Over 44 years, she has cultivated her expertise as an integrative medicine practitioner, a yoga instructor, and an ethics teacher. Her work spans hospital settings, including Overlook Medical Center in Summit, New Jersey, and a research team at Morristown Hospital, where Jin Shin Jyutsu protocols were used to alleviate pre- and post-surgical pain, anxiety, and nausea.
Jin Shin Jyutsu is an ancient Japanese healing art, “similar to acupuncture but without the needles,” explained Dow, harmonizing the body’s energy through gentle touch. The technique addresses emotional and physical challenges, with each finger corresponding to specific emotions and organ functions. The thumb is associated with anxiety and stress, the index finger with fear, middle finger with anger (“makes sense,” laughed Dow), the ring finger with deep grief, and the pinky with doing too much. As Dow explained, “All you need is your hands, and you can even do it with your breath.”
Julianne Roshan Dow with her dog. Yana Russell
Participants have learned practices like the “Emergency Hold,” a technique used in high-stress situations to calm the body and restore balance. Dow also works with animals, teaching owners how to use the practice to provide their pets with the same benefits it offers humans. “This is something that you can do while you’re watching TV, while you’re sitting in the passenger seat of a car,” Dow explained. “Some people do it as part of their meditation practice, but you don’t have to be a meditator to do it.”
While the Wednesday group has been a focused series, Dow envisions expanding her outreach through free “commUNITY self-care classes” possibly at the Kent Library, introducing more people to these transformative practices. Her goal is to empower individuals with tools they can use anytime, anywhere. “This is something that needs to get out there. People don’t know what this is, and it’s time they do.”
On keeping these offerings free of charge, Dow shared, “This is research-based, time-tested self-care and it’s is my offering to the community.” She continued, “Especially in these times, there is and will be a lot of need for self-care.”
For more information, visit juliannedow.com
Journalist Jonathan Alter combined the personal and the political in a discussion of his latest book, “American Reckoning: Inside Trump’s Trial — and My Own” at the White Hart Thursday, Nov. 15.
Alter was interviewed by John Hendrickson, a senior editor at The Atlantic magazine.
The book, published in October, is an account of the “hush money” trial of Donald Trump, which ended in May 2024 with a Manhattan jury finding Trump guilty of 34 counts of falsifying business records.
He said he was one of a handful of reporters who attended all 23 days of the trial. The trial was not televised, and cameras were not allowed except briefly at the start of proceedings.
Alter said binoculars were allowed, and he spent time looking at one juror, who looked back at him as if to ask “What are you looking at?”
He said he was mindful of the importance of the trial to the recent election, and what it would mean for the book.
If Democratic candidate and Vice-President Kamala Harris won the election, the book would be similar to Jimmy Breslin’s “How the Good Guys Finally Won,” about Richard Nixon and Watergate.
If Trump won, the book would be more akin to William L. Shirer’s “Berlin Diary,” about the rise of Adolph Hitler and the Nazis in Germany, Alter said.
He said he felt compelled to cover the trial, saying it was unlikely curious citizens would “go to the transcripts.”
Alter said his previous book, about former president Jimmy Carter, took five years to write. “American Reckoning” had to be done in five weeks.
He described writing the book as “the process of nine years of dealing with this odious man.”
Alter said he interviewed Trump in the late 1990s for the “Today Show.”
“He had forgotten he’d sued me,” he said with a grin.
Alter wasn’t impressed.
“He was a New York celebrity, kind of a clown. Not a lot of presence.”
But by the time Trump announced he was running for president in 2015, he had acquired a certain quality of being a leader.
Hendrickson recalled talking with a community college student in Bucks County, Pennsylvania, before the 2016 election and being surprised when the young man said half his classmates were Trump supporters.
Alter said ”People think he’s entertaining,” adding “I find his louche lounge act unbearable.”
Asked what he thinks will happen regarding sentencing, given that Trump is now president-elect, Alter said one scenario is a suspended sentence that doesn’t go into effect until 2029, when Trump is no longer president.
Asked how Trump survived the multiple legal problems of the last four years, Alter said “There’s something feral about Trump. He survived in a tough world in New York.”
He said Trump is very experienced when it comes to media.
“He took those skills national,” Alter said. “There’s a lot he understands intuitively about America.”
Alter was cautiously optimistic about the next four years.
“Democracy is not dead,” he said. “We will survive this.”