Testing continues in West Cornwall for future sewer plant

CORNWALL — Engineer Steve McDonnell provided a status update to the Wastewater Management Project in West Cornwall Village Construction Committee at its regular meeting Jan. 14.

McDonnell, of WMC Engineers, said the recent field survey was completed and he expected finalized mapping to be delivered shortly.

The updated mapping will enable WMC to carry out boring through the roadways of the future service area on Route 128 and “nearby roads” in West Cornwall.

Drilling is expected to take place for one to two days the week of Jan. 27. McDonnell said no road closures should be expected, but a flagger may be in place to guide traffic around the drilling truck.

The engineers will be looking for bedrock depth, ground water and any unforeseen conditions, which will inform the Committee how much earth needs to be relocated for the piping.

McDonnell reported the Department of Transportation has already approved the work on Route 128.

No action was taken at the Jan. 14 meeting, in part due to the lack of a quorum. First Selectman Gordon Ridgway was in attendance and said the Committee “may seek to add some members” in the coming months.

Also in the coming months, the Committee will aim to establish a written agreement with the landowner to permit use of the proposed site, which sits between the post office and the design studio in West Cornwall.