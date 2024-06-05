Wastewater review enters public comment phase

Latest News
MILLBROOK — Migdale, the Tudor estate built by Andrew Carnegie’s daughter in 1927, was sold on Thursday, May 30 at Sotheby’s Concierge Auction in London.
One of the Hudson Valley’s most iconic properties, the expansive, renovated stone estate of four stories, 34,000 square feet, and 29 rooms, achieved a sale price of $8.96 million in cooperation with co-listing agent Heather Croner of Heather Croner Real Estate Sotheby’s International Realty.
Located at 3872-3874 Route 44, the property was purchased by the art dealer and horse breeder Guy Wildenstein in 2020 for $5,290,000 and then underwent an extensive four-year renovation that was rumored to cost $20,000,000.
The estate on 68 acres includes twelve fireplaces, ten bedrooms, 17 bathrooms, an indoor pool, a 5,000-bottle wine cellar, a tennis court and a billiard room. There’s also a 5,000 square foot gate house and an additional 10,000 square foot staff house with 6 guest apartments.
The identity of the purchaser has not been revealed nor whether the buyer will exercise the first right to purchase the additional adjoining 129 acres with walking trails, orchards and fields.
Previous to the London auction New York restaurateur Will Guidara, perhaps inspired by the success of estates turned into resorts like Blantyre in Lenox, Massachusetts, was purported to have a $20,000,000 deal to purchase the property. The sale was contingent on Town of Washington approval of a zoning change that would permit “a world-class getaway” luxury resort called Second Mountain with a hotel, spa treatments, two restaurants, cottages and glamping.
Local residents, quickly mobilized to oppose the project, and Guidara withdrew his application.
FALLS VILLAGE — The Falls Village-Canaan Historical Society held its annual meeting and dinner at the Emergency Services Center Friday, May 31.
Peter Vermilyea, head of the social studies department at Housatonic Valley Regional High School and author of several books, was the guest speaker.
The society honored Bunny McGuire for decades of volunteer work, and Tracy Wilson, who helped with information technology, grant writing and other ongoing projects.
North Canaan mill rate drops
NORTH CANAAN — The annual town meeting May 30 passed both municipal and education spending plans unanimously.
Overall, the budget is down compared to last year. North Canaan’s spending totals in 2024-25 are set at $13,344,971.70, a reduction of $51,150.13 (-0.38%).
The mill rate was set at 24.75, down 0.75 (-2.94%) from last year.
North Canaan Elementary School saw an increase due to hiring a new teacher. NCES showed a bottom line of $4,536,112.70 for next year, an increase of $110,075.87 (2.49%) over 2023-24.
North Canaan’s Region One assessment is down compared to last year. The 2024-25 total is $5,565,923, down $136,960 (-2.4%).
The selectmen’s spending proposal showed a total of $3,242,936, a reduction of $24,166 (-0.67%).
SALISBURY — The latest exhibit from the Salisbury Association Land Trust is on display at the Academy Building on Main Street in Salisbury through July 1.
“Imperiled Species in Our Community: The Biodiversity Crisis at Home” details the decline in the biodiversity of local animal species. These include insects (the yellow banded bumblebee), bats such as the tricolor variety, reptiles (timber rattlesnakes), and two panels’ worth of birds.
The exhibit, created by Elaine and Lou Hecht, includes suggestions on how to help these species.
The Academy Building is open Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.