Wastewater review enters public comment phase

CORNWALL — An environmental review of the property for the proposed West Cornwall wastewater treatment plant found no significant impact on the environment.



The environmental study has entered a public comment phase. Residents can view the study on cornwallct.org and submit comment through June 16.

Once the public comment phase has ended, Cornwall will be able to request release of funds for The Community Projects Funding Grant, managed by Housing and Urban Development (HUD).

The estimated cost of the project is $6.23 million, and the grant will cover $3 million. The balance of the project costs would be financed by the general obligation bond of the Town of Cornwall.