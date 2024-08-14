The Dreyfus Affair at Congregation Beth David

Latest News
From Aug. 9 to 11, residents and visitors of “Connecticut’s Greenest Town” gathered to celebrate Cornwall Days — a weekend-long festival dedicated to “Cornwall and all its eccentricities.”
The townwide occasion, staged at a scatter of Cornwall institutions and green spaces across the town’s wooded sprawl, featured live music, theater, film, art, food, shopping, and more.
Spanning all three days and providing the weekend’s structural and cultural backbone was the enduring Rose Algrant Art Show, now in its 65th year and hosted at the Cornwall Consolidated School. Born in Constantinople (present-day Istanbul), Algrant emigrated to New York in 1940, shortly afterwards settling in Cornwall and fomenting a local artistic scene of writers, painters, illustrators, and printmakers.
The Rose Algrant Show filled Cornwall Consolidated School with art all weekend.Sava Marinkovic
“Rose was quite the character,” said exhibit organizer and artist Ellen Moon. “She was small, but fierce,” — a fitting patron for the tiny but energetic town of Cornwall, which produced 51 artists for the show out of a population of less than 2,000.
“This year, we have even greater variety than usual,” continued Moon. Paneled display boards hung paintings, drawings, and photographs from around the Northwest Corner, rendered in a slew of styles and media, forming a thematic throughline that bound together many of the works. Also on display were sculptures, ceramics, furniture, puppets, shoes and jewelry creating an eclectic array of forms and disciplines very much in the spirit of Algrant’s ecumenical vision.
As the art show continued to draw out, other events around town were getting underway.
Although Friday’s family movie night, to have screened Disney-Pixar’s Toy Story outdoors at the Trinity Retreat Center, was postponed to Thursday, Aug. 15 due to inclement weather, live music continued at The Union in West Cornwall. As wind and rain rattled shops and residences in the neighborhood of Cornwall’s iconic covered bridge, patrons cozied up to weather the storm with guitarist Ava McCoy and pianist Maddie Rubin.
On Saturday, skies opened and cleared the way for a Taste of Cornwall on the Village Green, which Parks and Recreation Chair Michelle Shipp called a “highlight of the best things Cornwall has to offer.”
Grain Thief plays the Village Green, Aug. 10.Sava Marinkovic
The main event, a farm-to-table tasting buffet, sourced ingredients from local growers, ranches, and dairies. Upon being outfitted with a glittering purple bracelet and handed an introductory slice of bruschetta, tasters were free to meander between colorfully-tented tasting tables at their leisure—so long as they followed the injunction to wait for seconds until after time was called.
And seconds certainly tempted from among the local fare: saucy ground beef tacos with meat and vegetables from Birdseye and Tanner Brooks Farm, Coltsfoot Farm, and Ridgway Farm; hot, sweet pigs in a blanket from Maple Hill Farm; macaroni gooey with cheese made from Calf & Clover Farm dairy; sweet and sour meatballs assembled with meat, jelly, eggs, and produce from Hurlburt Farm & Forestry, Coltsfoot, and Ridgway; and various salads courtesy of the aforementioned, as well as Buck Mountain Herbs.
Between tastings (or perhaps to wait out the service lines that began to curl across the green), visitors enjoyed placing bets in the quintessentially country cow chip raffle, playing lawn games, and browsing local vendors from among the event’s 36 sponsors—all Cornwall businesses. Drifting over the festivities was music performed by Americana string band Grain Thief, whose repertoire includes bluegrass, fiddle tunes, and old-timey interpretations of country classics. Redoubling the fair’s rustic ambiance, a small contingent of line dancers formed, broke, and reformed as tunes coursed from lively to somber and back again.
Come Sunday, the weekend concluded with rounds of live music and family theater.
Grumbling Gryphons Children's Theater performed at The Wish House Lawn on Sunday, Aug. 11, to a receptive audience.Sava Marinkovic
Up first, the Grumbling Gryphons Traveling Children’s Theater performed a colorful adaptation of West African folktale Anansi, the Trickster Spider at the Wish House in West Cornwall.
Calling on the tale’s African roots, Director Leslie Elias welcomed the crowd with a hearty Swahili “jambo, to this village and our global village!” Invited to “sing nice and loud and enjoy the show” by performer Daniel Saed, audience members roared, signed, buzzed, and mimed their way through the whimsical fable of a conniving spider-turned-folk hero.
After the show, Arieh and the Lions animated the Wish House lawn with their danceable pop and rock covers before DIY indie outfit Ruby Leftstep took the stage at Cornwall Market to close out the evening, the sun finally setting on Cornwall Days.
We are in unequivocal bass mode at the moment, although the recent tarantula rain has brought up the flow of the little blue lines to the extent it might be worth a go.
What is tarantula rain, you ask?
Years ago, the checkout clerk at the old Grand Union in Millerton was performing a soliloquy while ringing up purchases. There was no other employee so all of us in line had no choice but to listen.
The gist was the clerk had attended some kind of motor sports event and a thunderstorm blew up suddenly, forcing a stampede. The woman was indignant that the management had not foreseen this and provided cover for the spectators to get out of what she called “the tarantula rain.”
I am 99% sure this was a malaprop and she meant “torrential.” But I retain a nagging suspicion that she was describing a supernatural spider event.
Skipping lightly over this incident of yore, the first couple of spins around the warm water lake where I am spending August yielded a pickerel, a couple of juvenile smallies, some juvenile largemouth, and one Mongo-type lunker.
I am pleased to say that the lunker was landed using a Tenkara rod, which means no reel and a great deal of uncertainty.
Tom Carter practiced his two-handed casting at the Trout Unlimited picnic Saturday, Aug. 3. Patrick L. Sullivan
On Saturday, Aug. 3, the Northwest Connecticut and Naugatuck-Pomperaug Trout Unlimited chapters, plus the Housatonic Fly Fishermen's Association, held a “Burgers and Bass” event at Housatonic Meadows State Park.
It was hard to get a head count as people kept drifting off to wet a line, but I’d say about 25 anglers turned up.
Jerry Jahn and Peter Chuang were on hand to teach us about casting two-handed rods. This was simultaneously enlightening and bewildering.
The enlightenment came from actually seeing it done, and realizing it’s not as difficult as one might imagine (or fear).
The bewilderment came when Jahn, in response to a simple question about the material used to link one piece of fly line to another, gave this reporter the fishing data equivalent of tarantula rain.
After a solid half hour of Knowledge I slithered away and ran a few streamers and poppers through the choppy water upstream of where the picnic was held. A couple of dinker smallmouth were willing to play a little, but it was one of those overcast, baking summer days when I can just feel the harmful UV rays bypassing the sunscreen and going to work on my cells.
So I cheesed it and headed back up to the bass lake, where everyone was settling in for another bout of thunderstorms, with a 1% chance of furry arachnids.
From Saturday, Aug. 24, through Monday, Aug. 26, Norfolk Library will host its annual book sale featuring over 16,000 books in 30 different categories. All proceeds from the sale benefit the Library’s guild.
The sale will feature rare books and incredible deals, including paperbacks for as low as $2 for those purchasing more than 10 items. Annual book sale organizer Bridget Starr Taylor was proud to share that the sale is “an incredible opportunity for any literature enthusiasts on a tight budget.” The sale usually lists all unsold books as free on Sunday by 3 p.m.
This year, with an even greater focus on sustainability and giving back to the community, the sale will continue with free titles on Monday from 7 a.m. through 7 p.m. Taylor and her colleagues hope that organizations like daycares, veterans facilities and nonprofit organizations will take advantage of the extra sale day, especially if they weren’t able to find the time on the weekend. Taylor shared, “The hours are 7 a.m. to 7 p.m., so working people can come too, before or after their work.”
Novels that do not find a home by Sunday at 7 p.m. will be donated, with many going to incarcerated individuals.
Jane Lilly, a book sale volunteer, Norfolk resident and college student, is excited to be a part of the event for the second year in a row. “As a classics major, I am so impressed by the range of titles the sale has to offer,” said Lilly. “I’m hoping that our hard work pays off and people take advantage of the budget-friendly opportunity to learn that the sale provides.”