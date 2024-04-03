Town Farm overrun with egg hunters

Young egg hunters rushed across the Town Farm.

Patrick L. Sullivan
FALLS VILLAGE — A brisk and chilly wind made no difference to the 25 or so children gathered at the Town Farm property, primed for Easter egg hunting, Saturday morning, March 30.

Emily Peterson and Dan Carr separated the children into two groups: under the age of six, and everybody else.

Showing considerable discipline, the older children waited patiently as Peterson allowed the smaller contingent to go first.

After a few minutes, Carr gave the go-ahead, and there was a surge of youngsters into the playground and adjacent fields.

The adults huddled around the pool entrance, trying vainly to avoid the wind, and indulging in coffee and baked goods from the Lee H. Kellogg School eighth graders.

Afterwards, as the children opened the plastic eggs and assessed their hauls, Peterson trooped around with some additional eggs, to make sure everybody got something.

Students share historical research

Students from Salisbury Central School presented history projects at Lewis Mills High School last month.

James H. Clark

SALISBURY — A group of Salisbury Central School middle school students examining “Turning Points in History” have compiled their work for a display at the Salisbury Association’s Academy Building.

The students participated in a History Day competition at Lewis Mills High School in Burlington on March 16.

Police Blotter: Troop B

John Coston

The following information was provided by the Connecticut State Police at Troop B. All suspects are considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law.

Evading responsibility

Election officials report tepid response to early voting debut

Lisa Sheble, shown here depositing her ballot, was the first person in Salisbury to take advantage of early voting on Tuesday, March 26.

Karin Gerstel

After months of intensive planning and training, election officials across the Northwest Corner were staffed and ready to launch early in-person voting on Tuesday, March 26 for the April 2 Presidential Preference Primary.

Patriotic “Early Voting Today” signs beckoned residents. New equipment and procedures were in place. The voters trickled in.

Salisbury approves Dresser Woods affordable housing

Design concepts for the multi-family homes at the proposed Dresser Woods affordable housing complex in Salisbury.

Salisbury Housing Committee

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) voted unanimously to approve a special permit for the Dresser Woods affordable housing development after the third installment of a public hearing on Monday, April 1.

The April 1 continued hearing concentrated on two topics: lighting and parking.

