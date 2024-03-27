Colored eggs found throughout Northwest Corner

Amelia Corrigan and her painted wooden egg at the Scoville Library Sunday, March 24. Across the Northwest Corner, scavenger hunters hauled in eggs by the basket.

Patrick L. Sullivan
Area egg hunters hauled in seasonal nuggets by the basket on Sunday, March 24.

Egg hunts took place throughout the region with unique events occuring simultaneously in Cornwall, Kent and Salisbury.

At Scoville Memorial Library, a group of about 15 children fidgeted impatiently as Kendra Percy tried to get them to say “Squish Swedish fish,” which is easier read than said.

But enough of them got it to get the go-ahead to dash out into the grounds of the library on Sunday afternoon and gather up the candy that was scattered around.

This was an Easter Egg hunt, albeit an unusual one.

Percy, the Head of Children and Family Services at the library, said that the week before the children painted wooden eggs, and then returned them in time for Sunday’s activities.

Just in time, in one case. That morning, Percy found one in a brown paper bag. Written on the bag was “For the dragon to hide.”

About the dragon. Percy said that since 2024 is the Year of the Dragon in the Chinese astrological system, she thought it would be fun to have the dragons hide the painted wooden eggs along with the candy.

So the children had to pause the candy gathering to look for the wooden eggs.

The first part took mere minutes. The second bit took a little more time.

Amelia Corrigan, age 7, held up her wooden egg. Asked how long it took to paint, she thought for a moment, and replied “Two or three minutes.”

She then popped a candy in her mouth, and made a face.

“Chewier than you expected?” she was asked.

“Mmmff,” she replied, nodding her head vigorously.

In Cornwall, attendees gathered at Foote Field March 24 for Park and Recreation’s Spring Celebration.

Cookie decorating was followed by three egg hunts for varying ages.

The Easter Bunny was on hand, but offered no hints to treasure finders.

Hundreds of colorful eggs were found and brought back in sacks, bags, and baskets.

The Spring Celebration marked Cornwall’s first outdoor event of the season, with more to come as the weather warms.

Kent’s Community Field was overrun with egg hunters March 24 as well.

Certain eggs in Kent contained golden coins, which could be redeemed for prizes at homebase.

After a short time, all the eggs had been found and to the finders went the spoils.

Lans Christensen

Egg hunters check for gold coins in Kent.

