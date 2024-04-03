Easter best
Patrick L. Sullivan
William Barrett, age 11, of Housatonic, Mass. filled his basket with plastic eggs stuffed with candy after the Easter service at Trinity Episcopal Church in Lime Rock.

Thomas A. Burns

MILLERTON — Thomas (Tom) A. Burns, Sr., 85, of Millerton, passed away peacefully at home on March 29, 2024, surrounded by the love and warmth of his family.

Tom was born on April 2, 1938, in Poughkeepsie, New York, to the late Thomas H. and Catherine (Flood) Burns. Tom, a loyal husband, devoted father and caring grandfather and great-grandfather, is survived by his wife, Judith (Judy), of nearly 63 years. Together, they raised their beloved son, Thomas (Donna) Burns of Hudson, New York. Tom leaves behind two grandchildren, Sarah (Chris) Hensel of Castleton, New York, and Jennifer Burns of Hudson, New York, and two great-grandchildren, Addison and Julia Hensel.

Cold start for Housatonic softball

HVRHS softball began the 2024 season with senior captain Anne Moran on the mound at home against Wilcox Technical High School Saturday, March 30.

Riley Klein

FALLS VILLAGE — Housatonic Valley Regional High School softball lost the 2024 season opener 16-2 against Wilcox Technical High School Saturday, March 30.

HVRHS fell behind early, and Wilcox rode the wave of momentum comfortably to a win. The Mountaineer team that went on a generational playoff run last year began the new season with a wake-up call.

Kent falls 4-2 in season opener

Kent pitcher Andrew Volgende settled into his rhythm over the course of the game.

Lans Christensen

KENT — Kent School varsity baseball opened the 2024 season at home Saturday, March 30, against Avon Old Farms School.

A sunny spring afternoon greeted both teams as the first pitch was thrown at 2:30 p.m.

UConn men and women make Final Four

The Huskies are howling.

University of Connecticut’s mens and womens teams have each advanced to the NCAA Tournament’s championship weekend.

