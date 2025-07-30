SALISBURY — Stephen Patrick Dell, 70, of Salisbury passed away in the evening hours of Monday, July 21, 2025, at Noble Horizons after a three year long struggle with metastasized lung cancer.

Throughout his illness, Stephen had always managed to remain upbeat and positive and was forever grateful to the family and loved ones that had driven him to appointments and stayed with him throughout the countless procedures that he had endured.

Stephen was born on April 14, 1955 in Sharon, was raised in the Northwest corner and attended the Region 1 Schools.

While growing up on the family farm in Sharon, Stephen developed a strong love of plant and wildlife conservation and a very deep appreciation for the outdoors.

Most of his youth was spent outside, studying watching and wandering about in the acres of backyard fields, rivers and forests.

A lifelong gardener by trade and as a true labor of love, Stephen started working in perennial flower and vegetable gardens at fifteen years old and continued that love for the rest of his lifeworking on various gardens and estates in Wyoming and Connecticut.

Stephen was always the person that could answer the questions about particular plants or problems in the garden or identify mysterious wildflowers or birdcalls or odd tracks left in the snow.

A gifted, selftaught, watercolor artist his numerous paintings of landscapes and wildlife truly reflected that deep love and knowledge he had for the outdoors.

Stephen had a second place finish one year, in the highly competitive State of Wyoming Duck and Wildlife Art stamp contest. A very personal recognition and accomplishment for him.

The original “ Quiet Man” he was a sensitive, introverted soul who went about his quiet life, steady and strong fueled with a razor sharp mind and a memory that could remember the minutest of details from childhood. He could recount the tiniest things from long ago that no one else could.

He was a talented guitar player, having studied classical guitar as a teenager, although he never, ever would of dared play in public, unless really prodded.

He also had a competitive side that did not like to lose. He was a good scrabble player that didn’t like to leave any loose tiles on the rack and was very hard to beat at weekly card games.

On the first Tuesday of Nov., Stephen could be found at the absentee ballot counter table in Salisbury Town Hall where he had worked every election since 1999 right up until the year of his cancer diagnosis.

Stephen leaves behind his Mum, Myra Dell of Lakeville, his sisters, Catherine Dunham and her husband Phil of East Canaan, Patricia Walsh and Maureen Dell of Lakeville and his brother Stirling Dell of Salisbury.

As well as numerous cousins, aunts, uncles, nieces and nephews in the US, Canada, UK and South Africa.

He was predeceased by his dad, John, of Salisbury in 2011, a brother Scott of Ontario, Canada in 1995 and a brother Richard of Salisbury in 2021.

Donations may be made if desired to:The Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service, PO box 582, Salisbury, CT 06068

The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.

All services are private.