Imogene Morey

ANCRAM — Imogene “Gene” Morey, longtime Ancram resident, passed away comfortably at her home on June 27, 2025. She was born in the Bronx, on Sept. 5, 1930, the daughter of Emil John Chamer Sr. and Beatrice Ann (Petri) Chamer. On Oct. 31, 1954, at St. John’s Lutheran Church in Ancram, she married Willard F. Morey. He predeceased her in 2010.

Together the two of them put down roots and raised a family in Ancram. Along with Willard they enjoyed traveling, especially to Maine or any place that was reachable by automobile. Cruises were more of her solo excursions and she did a few over the years. She also loved to dance and no one could dance like her late husband. A former member of the Young at Hearter’s she would often go on trips or cruises with them and she was also a former member of the Ancram Fire Company Ladies Auxiliary.

Imogene began working for the Postal Service in Pine Plains and then went to Ancramdale until her retirement. She was known to many as the mail lady that gave out lollipops to the kids. After her retirement she spent many hours with her grandchildren and was so very proud of all of their accomplishments. She also enjoyed her newspaper and crossword puzzles daily.

Gene is survived by her loving sons; Keith (Anna) Morey and Kyle Morey, all of Ancramdale. Her beloved grandchildren, Jessica (Joe) Sorice, Bryan Morey (Makenzie Bentley), Cameron Morey (Cindi Law), Candace (Steven) Loomis and Allison (JR) Clark, her eleven great grandchildren, Joseph & Ryker Sorice, Darren, Jace, Jaxen, Skylar, & Hunter Morey, Adelynn Bentley, Hope Miller, Lenna Loomis, and Kadin Bullock.

In addition to her parents and husband she was also predeceased by her son, Scott Morey, sisters, Lois Chamer and Miriam Iaccarino and her brother, Emil Chamer Jr.

A memorial service to commemorate and celebrate Imogene’s 94 wonderful years will be held at 11:00 a.m. on Aug. 2, 2025, at Faith Bible Chapel, 222 Silver Mountain Road, Millerton, New York. Pastor William Mayhew will officiate. The celebration will continue at the Ancram Fire Company after the funeral service.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations are requested to the Ancram Fire Company, PO Box 8, Ancram, NY 12502. For directions or to leave a message of condolence for the family please visit www.peckandpeck.net

