Town leaders question Housatonic Railroad’s herbicide treatment plan

The railroad track comes close to water bodies in the Northwest Corner, as seen here at Hatch Pond.

Bruce Bennett
environment

KENT — At its March 12 meeting, the Conservation Commission discussed next steps regarding a recent herbicide plan submitted by the Housatonic Railroad Co., which many commission members felt to be incomplete or even defiant of legislation.

Submission of the plan was first announced at the March 5 Board of Selectmen meeting when the commission discussed the Vegetation Management Plan it had received from TEC Associates Consulting Engineers, the firm the railroad employs for its herbicide program.

Selectman Lynn Mellis Worthington noted that the plan seemed to be lacking information required by new regulations passed in July 2024 that requires much greater transparency and specificity regarding herbicide use by railroads in Connecticut.

The document then came under scrutiny by the Conservation Commission, which found similar shortcomings. The group noted the document is almost identical to plans submitted in previous years, while the new regulations call for several other auxiliary plans and much greater detail.

“I don’t want to make you dizzy,” said commissioner Connie Manes while flipping between the 2025 document and earlier iterations on the Zoom screen, “I just want to show you that it looks pretty much the same.” Other members of the commission agreed, with Commission advisor Jos Spelbos declaring that it “doesn’t do anything different.”

Worthington was also present at the meeting and noted that the issue was personal to her as her property contains a well close to the railroad. “I don’t think they’ve given us what we’re supposed to have,” she asserted.

The 2024 legislation, which was originally posed by the Housatonic Herbicide Working Group, was meant to align Connecticut’s regulations with much stricter railroad herbicide oversight in Massachusetts.

The group was formed in an attempt to work with the railroad to come up with a sustainable plant management plan but presented the issue to state government after the railroad failed to respond to any attempted communication.

State Rep. Maria Horn, D-64, and State Sen. Stephen Harding, R-30, who brought the bill to the floor, maintained that the railroad has been difficult to work with.

There was speculation among some on the Conservation Commission that the railroad was continuing this pattern by seeking a loophole in the new regulations which might immunize itself from the law for another year. The commission decided the wording of the legislation needed to be reviewed with Horn and Harding, as well as Bruce Bennett, co-founder of the Housatonic Herbicide Working Group.

Bennett confirmed in a separate correspondence that the review is ongoing, as the group is “looking into some questions that we have concerning when the law/bill is going into effect.”

Housatonic Railroad Co. did not reply to request for comment on its Vegetation Management Plan.

Latest News

Northlight art show opens at Historical Society Gallery

Northlight art show opens at Historical Society Gallery
One of a dozen artists participating in the Northlight Art Center’s 14th annual student exhibit is Cathleen Halloran, above, who paused for a photo by one of her several works on display. The opening reception at the Sharon Historical Society’s Gallery on Saturday, March 15, brought out a robust group of local art fans.
Leila Hawken

Fans of fine art filed into the Sharon Historical Society’s gallery on Saturday, March 15, for the opening reception of student works from the Northlight Art Center in Amenia, New York.

Northlight was founded in Sharon by Pieter Lefferts in 2010 and later moved to Amenia. This is the 14th year of the annual student exhibit.

exhibit

‘Urinetown’ makes use of brand new HVRHS auditorium

‘Urinetown’ makes use of brand new HVRHS auditorium

Tess Marks as Little Sally and Jackson Olson as Officer Lockstock in the Housatonic Musical Theatre Society production of "Urinetown."

Tom Brown

Last week’s Housatonic Musical Theatre Society production of “Urinetown” featured strong performances and superb choreography.

The remodeled auditorium at Housatonic Valley Regional High School made a big difference as well. New seats were a welcome addition, and the increased technical capability meant that the show was flawless from a production point of view.

hvrhs

Race Brook Lodge: A timeless haven for music, art, and community

Race Brook Lodge: A timeless haven for music, art, and community

Race Brook Lodge

Lety Marcos

Tucked away on Under Mountain Road in Sheffield, Massachusetts, The Stagecoach Tavern dates back to the mid-18th century and offers fine dining in an enchanted setting. It also serves as the portal into the Race Brook Lodge, which harbors unique spaces for entertainment, lodging and wellness.

Intimate outdoor gathering areas are illuminated by strings of lights. A cluster of mid-century bungalows can be rented by guests who come to spend the weekend and attend concerts and retreats, which typically take place in the barns farther back in the woods.

entertainment