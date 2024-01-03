Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago —
January 1924

Thomas Finnegan, the Metropolitan Insurance agent in this section, won the large turkey that is given annually to the agent of the Torrington Division selling the most insurance during the year. Tom must have had that bird in mind all through last spring, summer and autumn and so far through the winter. Tom may not have the best territory in which to sell insurance but he evidently has been covering it more efficiently than the other agents.

In regard to sounding the fire siren it has been decided that in case the call for the Chemical truck comes from outside the fire district lines, the siren will be sounded three times. If the fire is inside the district, the siren will be sounded more continuously or until it is deemed best to shut it off. This will be appreciated by residents of the village especially at night.

W.G. Raynsford, Charles Bohlmann and Harry Miller have had radios installed in their homes.

Charles Brasie of Lime Rock has had a telephone installed in his home.

50 years ago —
January 1974

Waiting for their January allocation of gasoline, area gas stations have geared sales down drastically to “stretch out” what fuel they have. While several dealers were without gas for the rest of December, many reported meager quantities on hand. Operators also said they are trying to help local regular customers first over out-of-state cars.

Streams were again full in the Tri-State area after a deluge of 3 ¼ inches of rain last Friday that brought the most severe flooding since 1955. Roads were awash and volunteer departments were called to pump out cellars in several areas.

Two Salisbury residents have welcomed their inclusion on a new supplemental White House “enemies” list last week as a huge joke and say there have been no repercussions from submission of the list to the Internal Revenue Service. Richard H. Emerson of Wells Hill Road, Lakeville, attributed his selection to the fact that The New York Times had printed a list of contributors to the 1972 presidential campaign of Sen. George McGovern. John D. Briscoe of Silent Meadow, Lakeville, whose wife Martha is Salisbury Democratic town chairman, called it “an honor to be associated with such a distinguished lot of people.” A third resident on the list, Mrs. Helen Ellsworth of Salisbury, could not be reached for comment.

The Christmas spirit apparently touched a shoplifter in Salisbury this week, causing him or her to make restitution. The owners of Diabolique received a note from a repentant individual who said “I took two pairs of earrings from your store. I am sorry and will never take anything again. The money for them is enclosed.” The note was dated the day before Christmas. Diabolique personnel, who say that pilfering has reached nearly epidemic proportions at the shop, greatly appreciated the anonymous message and said “all is forgiven.”

No sooner will they get their Christmas bills than Canaan residents will have to pay their third tax bill of the year. The unusual tax schedule in 1973 has been the result of the town’s changeover to the Uniform Fiscal year.

Remember that hour of time you reclaimed last October when Daylight Saving ended? Well, you’re going to have to give it back this Sunday morning in the interest of energy conservation. Under the new law signed by President Nixon year-round Daylight Saving Time will begin at 2 a.m. Sunday, Jan. 6, for a two-year period.

The Cornwall Volunteer Fire Department, while trying to save the town heating fuel, learned that you can’t fool mother nature. The fire department had the heat turned low in the Cornwall Bridge firehouse to conserve fuel and an unanticipated cold snap froze the pipes last week. Fire Chief Richard Dakin said the building was all right when it was checked Sunday, but when checked again on Wednesday they discovered that pipes in the meeting room had frozen and burst.

25 years ago —

January 1999

Work to structurally strengthen the Colonial Theater has been completed before the end of a 60-day injunction given by the building official, staving off the possibility of condemnation of the historic building.

Region 1 Superintendent John O’Brien was going over the proposed field trip policy at a Cornwall Consolidated School Board of Education meeting last week. When reading a line about chaperones, he mistakenly substituted the word “adults” and then quickly retracted his words. “You can define chaperones,” he said, “I’m not sure you can define adults.”


The healing power of theater: part 2

By Lee A. Davies

Last issue we addressed the evidence for the health value of live theater, especially during stressful times. This week we take a deeper dive into specific ways that attending live theater can have a positive impact your well-being. With credit to freelance writers Nicole Hilbig, Ghessica De Leon and Adrienne Wyper, who frequently write on theater arts and health, here are eight benefits of going to the theater, and the influence it has on the audience:

Reality control

Reality control
Princeton University Press

Heather Hendershot, When the News Broke: Chicago 1968 and the Polarizing of America (Chicago: University of Chicago Press, 2022)


Art and entertainment in 2023

Art events in The Berkshires in 2023 brought community members out of their homes and into public spaces to take in live spectacles, join in on fascinating discussions, and meet notable trailblazers in their field.

In the spring, Housatonic Valley Regional High School in Falls Village showcased the imaginative outsider art of then-senior Theda Galvin. Her solo exhibition opened at the school’s Kearcher-Monsell Library gallery wall, showcasing dolls with magnified eyes inspired by internet fandom. Recognized for her talent, Galvin received an $80,000 scholarship from the Jasper Johns-led Foundation for Contemporary Arts later in the school year for her education at The Cleveland Institute for Art.

North Canaan welcomed change, embraced tradition

North Canaan welcomed change, embraced tradition

Christian Allyn, right, led an informative tree planting at North Canaan Elementary School on Arbor Day. The students added a northern catalpa to the school’s arboretum.

Photo by Riley Klein

NORTH CANAAN — The times they are a-changing in North Canaan.

With a fresh selectmen administration, a nod from voters to permit cannabis licenses, and a range of new business development in town, the revitalization of North Canaan was in full swing in 2023.

