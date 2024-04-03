Salisbury approves Dresser Woods affordable housing

Design concepts for the multi-family homes at the proposed Dresser Woods affordable housing complex in Salisbury.

Salisbury Housing Committee
affordable housing

Salisbury approves Dresser Woods affordable housing

SALISBURY — The Planning and Zoning Commission (P&Z) voted unanimously to approve a special permit for the Dresser Woods affordable housing development after the third installment of a public hearing on Monday, April 1.

The April 1 continued hearing concentrated on two topics: lighting and parking.

The initial plan from the applicant, the Salisbury Housing Committee (SHC) called for 31 parking spaces (10 in an overflow area) for an average of 1.5 parking spaces per unit, more than required by zoning regulations and similar to other affordable housing complexes in Salisbury and other towns.

The approved plan calls for a total of 36 spaces, for an average of 1.8 spaces per unit. The SHC added five spaces in response to concerns from the public and the commission about a lack of parking for residents with more than one vehicle and for visitors.

The SHC also revised the lighting plan, making the light poles 12 feet tall (as opposed to 20 feet in the earlier version). This was in response to concerns from neighbors about light spilling over into neighboring properties.

The applicant and commission also agreed to a “phantom parking” area where cars might park on the grass if necessary. The applicant’s lighting consultant, David Mainville, noted that if the phantom spaces are actually built, they will require lighting.

Referring to earlier discussion about closet space and other interior layout features, P&Z chair Michael Klemens opened the April 1 continued hearing by stating that previous discussions about interior layout (closets, space for washers and dryers) were beyond the commission’s purview.

The hearing opened Feb 20 and was continued on March 18.

On March 18, in response to comments from the Feb. 20 meeting, the SHC agreed to extend wildlife exclusion and privacy fencing.

The SHC’s Jocelyn Ayer said that adding full basements would be too expensive and would require more intrusive site work.

The plan for Dresser Woods, named for Jim Dresser, who donated the land to the SHC, has 20 rental units in nine buildings of one and two levels at 37 Railroad St. in Salisbury village.

There are six one-bedroom units, 10 two-bedroom units, and four three-bedroom units. Three are Americans with Disabilities Act (ADA) compliant.

The SHC currently owns and manages 39 affordable housing units (one, two and three bedrooms) at Faith House and Sarum Village I and II in Salisbury, and Lakeview Apartments in Lakeville.

Sarum Village III, on Cobble Road, is under construction. The new construction will add 10 units of affordable housing.

And the SHC is working on raising funds for the 12-unit Holley Place development on Main Street (Route 44).

affordable housing

Latest News

Letters to the Editor - 4-4-24

Letters to the Editor - 4-4-24



Keep ReadingShow less

Reassessing how we punish domestic violence

Reassessing how we punish domestic violence

Michelle Horton told the story of her sister’s experience surviving domestic violence and subsequent incarceration during a book talk at Scoville Memorial Library on March 27.

Natalia Zukerman

SALISBURY — “Nikki’s lifelong belief that she had to hide is rooted in a cultural truth that, in fact, your truth is not always safe, and you’re not always going to be believed,” said author Michelle Horton of her sister, Nikki Addimando, a survivor of years of domestic violence who was ultimately incarcerated for killing her abuser.

Horton was presenting her new book, “Dear Sister: A Memoir of Secrets, Survival, and Unbreakable Bonds,” at an event at The Scoville Library on Wednesday, March 27.

Keep ReadingShow less
guest commentary

Day two in the life of a newspaper truck driver

Day two in the life of a newspaper truck driver

Editor’s Note: Last week we chronicled a day in the life of a newspaper truck driver delivering The Lakeville Journal and The Millerton News, focused on Wednesdays. In this installment, we learn about the Thursday deliveries.

On Thursday morning, with much less preparatory work, Brian Murphy and I are quick out of the blocks. By 10 a.m. we are usually at the West Cornwall Post Office exchanging a few minutes of banter with Mariah and her colleague, nicknamed “the Swede” because of his Scandinavian roots. Mariah is the jokester, the Swede her foil. She’s always saying goofy things, making funny faces and tittering “tee hee hee”; he’s more restrained.

Keep ReadingShow less
tales from the road

Shut up!

Shut up!