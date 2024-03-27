Judith Chatfield Schwerin

Judith Chatfield Schwerin

SHARON — Judith Chatfield Schwerin, 81, died on March 22, 2024, at her home in Sharon. The wife of Frederick W. Schwerin, Jr., also of Sharon, she was a beloved friend to many.

The daughter of Helen (Spencer) Chatfield and Sherwood Clark Chatfield, she was born in New York City, grew up in Chappaqua, New York, and spent summers in Sharon. Besides her husband, she is survived by her brother, William Chatfield, of Jacksonville, Florida.

A garden historian, author, and lecturer, she wrote four books about Italian gardens: “Boboli Gardens,” “A Tour of Italian Gardens,” “The Classic Italian Garden,” and “Gardens of the Italian Lakes.” She gave many illustrated lectures to many garden clubs and other organizations, including Sotheby’s, The Cooper-Hewitt Museum, the Italian Cultural Institute, and the Edith Wharton Restoration at the Mount.

She attended Horace Greeley High School and went on to receive her B.A. and M.A. degrees in art history from Syracuse University in 1964 and 1968 and a Master of Philosophy degree from the Courtauld Institute of the University of London in 1972. In 1967 she won a Fulbright scholarship to study the restoration of art in Florence, Italy after flooding in the city. She was also a visiting scholar at the American Academy of Rome for three years.

Judith was a member of the Century Association in New York City, the Sharon Women’s Club, and the Sharon Garden Club. She was also a worldwide traveler who explored countries in Europe, Africa, the Middle East, Asia, and South America.

The Kenny Funeral Home in Sharon is in charge of arrangements. A memorial service will be held at 11 a.m. on Saturday, May 25 at Christ Church Episcopal in Sharon.

Instead of flowers, please send donations to the Little Guild of St. Francis in Cornwall, CT.

