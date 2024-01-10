Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago —

January 1924

E.L. Peabody, C.E. Miller and Grant Eggleston are in Litchfield on jury duty this week.

Mr. and Mrs. John McChesney are now at home in Miss Spaulding’s cottage on Church Street.

Adv.: Lost — Jan. 8th One Weed Tire Chain 31 x 4 between Brinton’s Garage and Lakeville. Will finder please notify R.E. Treat, Salisbury.

50 years ago —

January 1974

The seven schools of Regional District 1 will open and close a half hour later each day for two weeks, beginning Jan. 14. The purpose of the switch is to prevent accidents to children waiting at bus stops or walking to school in pre-dawn darkness. This week’s time change to Daylight Saving Time has meant that many school bus routes now start well before dawn.

The Public Utilities Commission has granted a request for the removal of the railroad crossing gates and the watchman’s shanty at the Main Street intersection in Canaan. Notice of the approval came in a letter received by town officials last Friday. The crossing gates have not been used in over a year and their removal was requested to improve foot and highway traffic in the area. A town hall spokesman said that a Lakeville contractor, Richard Snyder, has offered to remove the gates free of charge if he was allowed to keep them. Mr. Snyder, a railroad buff, is the new owner and renovator of the Railroad Depot.

25 years ago —

January 1999

KENT — Teachers and friends of Seth MacFarlane saved samples of his childhood artwork. His talent, even then, was apparent. Their judgment proved correct as witnessed by his recent signing of a multimillion dollar contract with Twentieth Century Fox TV for his animated comedy creation “Family Guy.” The pilot will be shown following the Super Bowl on Jan. 31, and the series is expected to start its run sometime in March.

He wasn’t born on New Year’s Day, but Nicholas Francis Lachaine is Sharon Hospital’s first baby of 1999. With a full head of dark hair, Nicholas weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces when he arrived at 5:51 a.m. on Jan. 2 – four days after he was due. His parents, Rebecca and Jean Paul Lachaine, couldn’t be happier.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.