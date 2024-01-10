Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago —
January 1924

E.L. Peabody, C.E. Miller and Grant Eggleston are in Litchfield on jury duty this week.

Mr. and Mrs. John McChesney are now at home in Miss Spaulding’s cottage on Church Street.

Adv.: Lost — Jan. 8th One Weed Tire Chain 31 x 4 between Brinton’s Garage and Lakeville. Will finder please notify R.E. Treat, Salisbury.

50 years ago —
January 1974

The seven schools of Regional District 1 will open and close a half hour later each day for two weeks, beginning Jan. 14. The purpose of the switch is to prevent accidents to children waiting at bus stops or walking to school in pre-dawn darkness. This week’s time change to Daylight Saving Time has meant that many school bus routes now start well before dawn.

The Public Utilities Commission has granted a request for the removal of the railroad crossing gates and the watchman’s shanty at the Main Street intersection in Canaan. Notice of the approval came in a letter received by town officials last Friday. The crossing gates have not been used in over a year and their removal was requested to improve foot and highway traffic in the area. A town hall spokesman said that a Lakeville contractor, Richard Snyder, has offered to remove the gates free of charge if he was allowed to keep them. Mr. Snyder, a railroad buff, is the new owner and renovator of the Railroad Depot.

25 years ago —
January 1999

KENT — Teachers and friends of Seth MacFarlane saved samples of his childhood artwork. His talent, even then, was apparent. Their judgment proved correct as witnessed by his recent signing of a multimillion dollar contract with Twentieth Century Fox TV for his animated comedy creation “Family Guy.” The pilot will be shown following the Super Bowl on Jan. 31, and the series is expected to start its run sometime in March.

He wasn’t born on New Year’s Day, but Nicholas Francis Lachaine is Sharon Hospital’s first baby of 1999. With a full head of dark hair, Nicholas weighed 6 pounds, 7 ounces when he arrived at 5:51 a.m. on Jan. 2 – four days after he was due. His parents, Rebecca and Jean Paul Lachaine, couldn’t be happier.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.

Latest News

SCOTUS on trial

No other democratic nation on earth has its highest court Justices appointed for life. In all other countries there are mandatory term limits and/or mandatory retirement age for high court Justices (like U.S. corporations where CEO’s retire at 65). The nation’s “marriage” to confirmed justices “‘til death us do part” is non- comprehensible to other nations, and resented by many Americans.

There is no national election for Supreme Court Justice, rather a Presidential appointment which requires Senate confirmation — no confirmation — no ascension — ask Bork. The Senate confirmation is a republic validation for a Justice — the process certainly isn’t democratic. California with a population of 40 million has two Senators — 1 per 20 million citizens. Eight states have populations of less than 1.1 million – 6 of these states have 1 of their 2 Senators representing abbut 250,000 citizens. Like the Electoral College, voters in all 50 states are not equally represented. Half of U.S. states, 25 states, have less than 5 million citizens — one eighth the number of voters living in California, one quarter the voters living in New York, one third the number living in Pennsylvania.

Keep ReadingShow less

Charlotte Irving Lindsey

Charlotte Irving Lindsey

KENT — Charlotte Irving Lindsey, 89, of Kent, passed away peacefully at her new home on Cape Cod on Dec. 2, 2023. A gifted wood carving artist, skilled drug and alcohol counselor, admired second grade teacher, and revered volunteer extraordinaire, Charlotte was a woman of many talents. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, sister in-law, and recent widow of her husband of 45 years, Richard “Dick” Lindsey.

A Journalism major at Boston University, Charlotte nimbly employed those skills in many capacities throughout the years as a proficient relationship-builder. No matter the locale, many people she met walked away with a new friend. Several Appalachian Trail hikers likely still remember her generosity of a tasty meal and hot shower at their home on Main Street. Her second grade students from 60+ years ago, many of whom she kept in contact with over the years, shared sentiments such as, “she made learning natural and fun,” and stories of how she made them feel valued while infusing the love of learning. Her counseling colleagues remembered her as compassionate and caring with clients.

Keep ReadingShow less

Patricia A. Conway

Patricia A. Conway

LAKEVILLE — Patricia A. (Marquette) Conway, beloved daughter of the late Edmund and Agnes (Eichler) Marquette, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2024 with her family at her side, at the age of 76.

Born in New York City, Pat grew up in both New York City and then Lakeville.

Keep ReadingShow less

Dorothy Cass

Dorothy Cass

CORNWALL — After a long, full life Dorothy Cass entered eternal rest on Jan. 5, 2023.

She was born on June 15, 1925, and grew up in Queens, New York, a daughter to Susanna and Frederick York and sister to siblings, Dolores Orton, her twin, Germaine Wininger and Howard York.

Keep ReadingShow less