Turning Back the Pages

Latest News
SCOTUS on trial
Jan 10, 2024
No other democratic nation on earth has its highest court Justices appointed for life. In all other countries there are mandatory term limits and/or mandatory retirement age for high court Justices (like U.S. corporations where CEO’s retire at 65). The nation’s “marriage” to confirmed justices “‘til death us do part” is non- comprehensible to other nations, and resented by many Americans.
There is no national election for Supreme Court Justice, rather a Presidential appointment which requires Senate confirmation — no confirmation — no ascension — ask Bork. The Senate confirmation is a republic validation for a Justice — the process certainly isn’t democratic. California with a population of 40 million has two Senators — 1 per 20 million citizens. Eight states have populations of less than 1.1 million – 6 of these states have 1 of their 2 Senators representing abbut 250,000 citizens. Like the Electoral College, voters in all 50 states are not equally represented. Half of U.S. states, 25 states, have less than 5 million citizens — one eighth the number of voters living in California, one quarter the voters living in New York, one third the number living in Pennsylvania.
Up to 1991, when Clarence Thomas was confirmed by a Senate vote of 52-48, appointed Justices received over 90 confirmation votes: O’Connor in 1986 was a 99-0 confirmation (followed by Alito 58-42), Ginsburg 96-3 (Barrett 52-48), Scalia 98-0 (Gorsuch 54-45), Stevens 98-0 (Kagan 68-37), Kennedy 97-0 (Kavanaugh 50-48). Many Justices privileged by “‘til death do us part” terms, have recently received less than 60% of the nation’s Senate confirmation, some questionably confirmed by a national majority.
Let’s review Thomas’ confirmation vote in 1991 — 52-48. When one researches who, which Senators voted for Thomas’s confirmation to a lifetime appointment, one finds that though Thomas squeezed through on 52 Senator confirmation votes, when one researches what actual Senators with what state population voted for Thomas, he was shy of 50% of the national vote. The majority of American voices were lost in the unequal distribution of Senators to actual voters. So what about Alito, Kavanaugh, Barrett, Gorsuch, Jackson — which states with what populations confirmed their life-time appointment to the highest court in the land?
Early in 2024, SCOTUS will not only host trials of high interest, high impact related to Trump, his 91 indictments and his eligibility to be on a state ballot but the Court, the Justices themselves will be on trial — intensely scrutinized for their deliberations and decisions, their process and their substance. With continued investigatory adeptness, individual Justices will be scoured — already much grist for dissatisfaction with a trio of the Justices. The Court itself is at question, is it fit to be at the constitutionally prescribed pentacle of the American judicial system?
With the highest disapproval rating ever for a Supreme Court, continuous headlines boldly unmask individual ethical and legal misbehavior — a bundle of fiscal follies/corruption. Some justices petulantly dismiss the American public’s preferences and opinions as well as exhibit distain for the core SCOTUS precept of stare decisis “to stand by things decided.” At their very public confirmations at least three of the recent appointees swore allegiance to stare decisis then within months overturned Roe vs. Wade.
Not elected, appointed for life, some SCOTUS Justices are brazenly draped not in black gowned prudent judgment but sharp-tongued arrogance, personally having histories, decades, of misconduct, fiscal advantages parlayed by persons seeking Court favor. Alito with vim and venom toward the Congress falsely states: “No provision in the Constitution gives them the authority to regulate the Supreme Court — period.” Really? What about confirmations, removals/impeachment, the number of Justices, terms of office, procedures such as motion dockets (i.e., shadow dockets judicial actions taken without any reported documentation)?
Regardless of sizzling rhetoric, the Supreme Court and its Justices collectively and individually are bound by law and order. It is past time to, in particular, reassess and revise not only codified ethical conduct but terms with limits — this isn’t a marriage — it is a prominent position that ought have designated terms like the President, the Senate, the House.
Kathy Herald-Marlowe lives in Sharon.
Keep ReadingShow less
Charlotte Irving Lindsey
KENT — Charlotte Irving Lindsey, 89, of Kent, passed away peacefully at her new home on Cape Cod on Dec. 2, 2023. A gifted wood carving artist, skilled drug and alcohol counselor, admired second grade teacher, and revered volunteer extraordinaire, Charlotte was a woman of many talents. She was a cherished mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt, sister in-law, and recent widow of her husband of 45 years, Richard “Dick” Lindsey.
A Journalism major at Boston University, Charlotte nimbly employed those skills in many capacities throughout the years as a proficient relationship-builder. No matter the locale, many people she met walked away with a new friend. Several Appalachian Trail hikers likely still remember her generosity of a tasty meal and hot shower at their home on Main Street. Her second grade students from 60+ years ago, many of whom she kept in contact with over the years, shared sentiments such as, “she made learning natural and fun,” and stories of how she made them feel valued while infusing the love of learning. Her counseling colleagues remembered her as compassionate and caring with clients.
One of the things Charlotte was most proud of was her long sobriety and subsequent career as a drug and alcohol counselor after getting sober at the age of 50. Her message to many in the throes of addiction was that it’s never too late. Right to the end, she modeled not being afraid to start something new.
Not one to shy away from adventure, some of Charlotte’s fondest memories were when she and her beloved husband, Dick, would say, “Yes” to something new like moving to Maine for several years; traveling for months in a borrowed pop-up camper across the Trans-Canada Highway and then winding their way home through the United States; or adopting Luke, Beau, and Rosie, her treasured donkeys. In her late-60’s, having survived lung, breast, and skin cancer all at once, she wrote a letter that began, “Dear Intrepid Women…” to five fellow cancer survivors — all women from Kent — inviting them to join her for a high ropes course adventure. With her friends by her side, she courageously wrangled her fear of heights, donned a harness, climbed 30+ feet into the trees and cables where she proudly and successfully navigated the aerial challenge course.
Despite growing up in Darien, she considered Kent her hometown having summered there on her grandfather’s farm in South Kent since she was a toddler and moving to Kent full time after college. Serving the town in a variety of capacities brought her great pleasure. Some of her service included the Veterans Memorial Committee (and co-authoring a book called, “One Small Town in World War II,” with Fran Johnson about Kent’s contribution to the war), Kent Garden Club, Kent Historical Society, and the Kent Center School Scholarship Fund (to which she brought the idea for The Chocolate Fest). Charlotte and Dick were also members of a local Unitarian Fellowship and enjoyed many community activities.
The daughter of the late James E. and Cecile (Cottrell) Irving, Charlotte leaves five children, Polly Goddard (Andy); Melissa Makris; Constance Hedden (Don); Elizabeth Tobin; and William R. Tobin, III (Terry); three step-children, James Lindsey; Jennifer Lindsey; and Katherine Dunn; several grandchildren and great-grandchildren, her brother Walter Irving (Pam), sisters in-law Claire Irving (Bill) and Shari Adams (Rob) as well as many nieces and nephews, and her uncle, Griggs Irving. She was predeceased by her brothers William C. and Robert M. Irving, her parents, and her husband, Dick.
In her memory, donations are welcome at: Kent Center School Scholarship Fund where a scholarship in memory of Charlotte & Dick will soon be created so please be sure to designate donations in memory of Charlotte and/or Dick Lindsey: www.kcssf.org/support.html or PO Box 794, Kent, CT 06757 or Kent Historical Society www.kenthistoricalsociety.org/memberships/become-member/ (scroll to bottom of membership page) or PO Box 651, Kent, CT 06757.
A Celebration of Life will be held later this year in Kent.
Keep ReadingShow less
Patricia A. Conway
LAKEVILLE — Patricia A. (Marquette) Conway, beloved daughter of the late Edmund and Agnes (Eichler) Marquette, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 1, 2024 with her family at her side, at the age of 76.
Born in New York City, Pat grew up in both New York City and then Lakeville.
A graduate of Housatonic Valley Regional High School, class of 1964, Pat then attended St. Francis Hospital School of Nursing in Hartford, and proudly earned her degree and became a Registered Nurse. She worked at St. Francis, later coming to Boston, working for New England Deaconess Hospital as the transplant coordinator. Pat furthered her education by attending and obtaining a Master’s Degree from Simmon’s College in Boston. Earning this degree was another proud accomplishment for Pat. She flourished at being a nurse. When she moved on from Lahey New England Deaconess, she finished her career at the Greater Lawrence Community Family Health Center, where she retired from her extensive and rewarding career.
Pat volunteered her time at the Mission of Deeds in Reading as well as volunteering in St. Lucia for families that needed care. When she was not working, Pat enjoyed traveling, walking along the beach collecting sea glass and being with her beloved pets. Pat took great delight in her nieces and nephews and loved watching them grown and become parents to her great nieces and nephews. Pat will be missed by her loving family and many close friends.
Pat is the devoted sister of Margaret Card and her husband Dennis of Lakeville, and Ann Zona and her husband Peter of Scituate, Massachusetts. Cherished aunt of Allison Pena and her husband Balta of Melrose, Massachusetts, Laura Zona and her husband John Lupo of New Jersey, Timothy Zona and his partner Stephanie Rattigan of Maine and Brian Zona and his wife Hillary of New Hampshire. Beloved great aunt to Amalia and Clara Pena, Harper and Isla Lupo and Weston and Madison Zona. She also leaves dear friend Lisa LaCroix, close cousin Diane Lehtola and many other family members and friends.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation in Pat’s memory to the Salisbury Volunteer Ambulance Service, P.O. Box 582, Salisbury, CT 06068 or online at www.salisburyambulance.org. or to the MSPCA, Attn: Donations, 350 South Huntington Ave, Boston, MA 02130.
Arrangements by the Cota Funeral Home, 335 Park St., North Reading, MA.
For information, directions and to leave an online condolence, please visit www.cotafuneralhomes.com.
Keep ReadingShow less
Dorothy Cass
CORNWALL — After a long, full life Dorothy Cass entered eternal rest on Jan. 5, 2023.
She was born on June 15, 1925, and grew up in Queens, New York, a daughter to Susanna and Frederick York and sister to siblings, Dolores Orton, her twin, Germaine Wininger and Howard York.
She married her husband Joseph B. Cass and moved to the country where she resided with him and their children. They moved to Lake Charles, Louisiana, until his death, at which time she returned to Connecticut to be closer to her children. She resided in Cornwall for the last twenty five years of her life.
She died in her home surrounded by family.
She was an avid gardener and had many treasured friends. Dorothy was an active member of the Woman’s Society of Cornwall and helped in many fund raisers.
In addition to her husband Joseph B. Cass, she was predeceased by three children; Brad, Michael and Amanda, three grandchildren; Wendy Jackson, Jody Cass and Michael Southworth.
She is survived by her three sons; Kenny, Frederick and his wife Maryann, Brian Cass, and her two daughters Jane Jackson (Cass) and her husband Roger, Susanne Scott (Cass) and her husband Robert Pierce. She is also survived by 9 grandchildren; Stephanie and Allison Chase, Marty Cass, Janice Barnes, Skeeter (Roger) Garren and his wife Chrissy, Chelby and Ben Cass, Rebecca Scott and Emily Svenningsen; six great grandchildren; Dyllan Munson, Willie, Katy, and Izzy Barnes, Colton and Brianna Southworth and two great great grandchildren; Ryker and Talyn Munson.
She will be sadly missed by her nieces who loved her as a surrogate mom; Annie Barnes, Lisa Morales, Mary Mosegard, Karolyn Shepard and Kathy Venute.
It gave her great joy when they, along with all of her nieces and nephews came to visit her.
She also had a special fondness for Rob Budny who was a caregiver for Kenny and became like another son to her.
At her request services will be private for the family.
The Kenny Funeral Home has care of arrangements.
Keep ReadingShow less
loading