Turning Back the Pages

100 years ago —

March 1924

No word or trace has yet been heard or found of Lawrence Travis, who disappeared Feb. 16th, driving away in a Star Sedan belonging to A.S. Martin. Word was received last week of the arrest of a man giving the name of Travis at Peekskill, but upon investigation it was found to be another party whose real name was Travers. Mr. Greenville Hunter of Schenectady who is now connected with the General Electric Co. at Schenectady has been much interested in the case, being a former Salisbury lad and well acquainted with the Travis family. On Tuesday and Wednesday nights he arranged to have broadcasted from WGY, the Schenectady station, the facts of the disappearance of Travis with as complete a description of both lad and car as was possible to obtain.

SALISBURY — Mrs. Edward Williams is suffering from neuritis in one arm. Mr. Williams has also been on the sick list with tonsilitis.

LIME ROCK — Grandma Lorch is slowly improving at the Sharon Hospital.

Walter Cluff was the lucky recipient of the Ford Coupe given away at the Firemen’s fair and bazaar on Friday evening.

State Policeman Theodore Woodin is in the Hartford Hospital suffering with a severe attack of tonsilitis.

Wanted — A man for general work, one who understands the care of a cow. Apply to F.E. Coffing, Salisbury, Conn.

Miss Cora Egan has the radio set, which she received at the Firemen’s fair, now installed and the family is now listening in every evening.

50 years ago —

March 1974

A second group of investors advised by rail expert Richard A. Snyder of Lakeville is now vying for a state charter to provide freight service from the Danbury area north to Canaan on the moribund Penn Central Berkshire Line. The first group, headed by Bruce Kaiser of Waterbury, is due for a hearing Thursday afternoon before the General Assembly’s Transportation Committee in Hartford. It announced its plan in New Milford three weeks ago for a freight and eventual passenger operation that would be called the Berkshire Railroad. The second group is composed of men now operating small rail lines in upper New York State. In addition to the counsel of Mr. Snyder, a former Amtrak executive who has restored the Canaan Union Station, it has the backing of Kent First Selectman Eugene O’Meara and State Rep. Gordon Vaill of Goshen.

Canaan sanitarian Chuck Wohlfert has completed tests on a series of wells on the Old Turnpike Estates in East Canaan that may possibly be contaminated, and is now awaiting results of the testing. Mr. Wohlfert said the tests were undertaken after nitrates were discovered in one of the wells. He said it is not possible at this time to pinpoint the source of contamination. He said nitrates are the result of sewage or could come from fertilizer used by farmers. It appears “unlikely” that septic systems are causing the East Canaan problem because “to the best of my knowledge, the systems meet the code requirements,” he said, adding that testing the wells around the contaminated well is strictly “routine.”

Seventeen-year-old Joanne Erickson of Salisbury has been named to the 1974 Eastern Junior National Cross Country Ski Team. Joanne, daughter of Mr. and Mrs. Walter Erickson, was selected on the basis of her fine season record, and her performance at the Junior Eastern Championships held last Sunday at Holderness, N.H.

25 years ago —

March 1999

The dreaded word is again spreading around Sharon Hospital – layoffs. Ken Roberts, director of community relations, said an announcement will be made Friday as to the details of the impending action. He said he was unable to discuss any other aspects of the layoffs or financial picture of the institution, nor could he release the positions involved until those affected are notified.

Marshall Miles, who was well known as the morning voice and station manager at WQQQ-FM (103.3) is now working at Metro News Network in Hartford. He is currently producing, writing and anchoring news at the organization, which is similar to Associated Press. The broadcasts go all around the state and into Massachusetts, he said. He also continues to work on the news desk at radio station WDRC in Hartford on Saturdays.

A Canaan family has been chosen out of a pool of 13 to live in the Habitat for Humanity Northwest Connecticut Affiliate’s house that will be constructed on Sand Road. Karen and Paul Bartomioli and their six children were the choice of the group’s family selection committee. Both Mr. and Mrs. Bartomioli have resided and been employed in the Canaan- Lakeville area for the past seven years

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.