Turning Back the Pages - April 16, 2026

125 years ago —

April 1901

SHARON — Mrs. Luther Brown is seriously ill at her home with erysipelas. The Misses Brown are also sick with the grip. Mrs. Samuel Skiff is helping care for them.

Adv.: The E.W. Spurr Co. Dealers in Lumber, Coal, Hardware and Feed. Pillsbury Best Flour, Clover, Timothy and Red Top Seed. Evergreen and Southern White Corn. Baled Hay. Gents Furnishings.

100 years ago —

April 1926

Henry Ford is now a billionaire. Seems as though more flivvers than that were running around.

The mercury has registered from 16 to 20 almost every morning the past week. Winter has certainly been lingering in the lap of Spring with a vengeance. The surface of the lake still remains covered with ice. Not in many years has the lake remained closed so late in the spring.

50 years ago —

April 1976

State Sen. Harold Hansen (D-30th) said this week he remained optimistic about passage next year of the controversial “Bottle Bill.” The bill met defeat last Wednesday in the State Senate by a 20-16 vote.

A maple tree in Sharon which “could be up to 200 years old,” according to Robert Carberry, may qualify as a “Bicentennial Tree.” The tree stands on Anna Golden’s property on Route 41 between Lakeville and Sharon. The gnarled trunk has a circumference of 23 feet, two feet from the ground.

Three Laotian refugees, the Mitsri family, arrived in this country last Friday night and are now settled in Lakeville. Sponsored by Gretchen and Jerry Doolittle of Cornwall, they came from a refugee camp in Thailand. Doolittle, who served as a press attache in the Laotian Embassy, said he wanted to do this because “they are among many people who bet on America and we owe them something.”

CORNWALL — It is still possible to rent a kid to do housework or yard work during the week starting April 19. The Junior Young People’s Fellowship of the First Church is willing to work to raise funds for the Cornwall Child Care Center and the Little Guild of St. Francis. If you have leaves to be raked or attic to be cleaned, call Pat Blakey or the church office. A fee of $1.50 per hour is considered reasonable for a job well done by a “rented” kid.

Connecticut ranks second highest in the nation in local property taxes per capita, but it is 43rd among states in total state taxes per $1,000 personal income as of 1974, a study by the Connecticut Conference of Municipalities showed. Only Massachusetts ranks higher than Connecticut in per capita property taxes, according to the study.

25 years ago —

April 2001

Eugene L. “Gene” Brooks was a man who affected so many lives. As an educator on both sides of the border (Dutchess and Litchfield counties) residents all over the area are mourning his April 7 death. After retiring from the Webutuck school system, Mr. Brooks was tapped for assistant principal of Housatonic Valley Regional High School.

It’s been a breathtakingly busy year for students at Housatonic Valley Regional High School involved with the school’s first ever robotics team. After winning high honors at a regional competition in Hartford, the team went on to the finals in Florida this month. There, “Reggie the Robot” did his team proud, not winning but still coming in about 43rd in his division of 84 top national contenders.

These items were taken from The Lakeville Journal archives at Salisbury’s Scoville Memorial Library, keeping the original wording intact as possible.