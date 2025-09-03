Turning Back the Pages - September 4, 2025

125 years ago — September 1900

The Lakeville base ball team went to Canaan Tuesday and played the team of that place. The game resulted in a sweeping victory for Canaan, the score being 20 to 6. The Canaan team now has the Guernsey brothers, Christie and Downing, making it a strong aggregation. The Lakeville boys were weakened by the absence of several of their best players, but they speak in high terms of the treatment they received at the hands of the Canaan players, people and umpire.

On Thursday evening a musicale was given for the benefit of James Estis who is working his way though a southern college, preparing to be a teacher.

100 years ago — September 1925

SALISBURY — William Dempsey has started the foundation for his new house.

The N.A. McNeil Co. this week have been moving their office fitting from Lime Rock to their new rooms over the Bank. The large 1800 pound safe was moved up into the second story of the building by John H. Garrity and his men on Monday. It was a considerable task but was accomplished without a hitch.

The supper given for the benefit of the Dr. Wm. Bissell Hospital Fund at Roberts Hall last Thursday evening was a great success. Mrs. Orson Hartford and her friends were responsible for the enterprise which was carried out to a successful conclusion, about $190 being cleared.

FOR SALE — Milch Cow, Jersey giving 22 lbs. a day, easy milker, good health and condition. $75. Also Black Jersey Giant Cockerels. Prize stock — Tel 13-3.

Willis Jefferis is building a small store and refreshment stand on his property near the lake shore.

The auction sale of the property of the Salisbury Iron Corp. took place last week. As the prices bid in most instances were too low most of the places failed to go.

ORE HILL — Mrs. J.E. Scott has returned to her home in Norfolk after spending the summer with her nephew Arthur M. Everts.

50 years ago — September 1975

Edward E. Kleinschmidt, a lively little man who enjoys dining out as many as four times a week, will celebrate his 100th birthday next Tuesday, ending a century in which he contributed dramatically to the field of long-distance communications. Dr. Kleinschmidt, who now makes his home in Twin Lakes during the summer, was responsible for much of the development ofthe telegraph printer, the high speed stock exchange ticker tape machine, railroad signalling devices and many other inventions. He has a total of 118 patents.

Mrs. Mario DiGiacomoof East Main Street, Canaan, has reported the theft from her front porch of a peperomia plant and the antique cider barrel on which it was standing. They disappeared some time between late evening on Sept. 2 and 7 a.m. the next morning. Mrs. DiGiacomo says her eight-year-old son, who has lovingly raised the plant, is desolate. Mrs. DiGiacomo would like also to get her antique cider barrel back.

The old bandstand at Community Field disappeared on Wednesday. The Fire District decided on the move after the little landmark had suffered some vandalism. The first plan was to repair it, but when inspection uncovered rotting roof and floor boards, the cost of the repair work became prohibitive. So another vestige of the town’s past was knocked down and trucked away.

NORTHCANAAN — With construction well ahead of schedule and a host of applicants for the 40 apartments at Wangum Village, the North Canaan Housing Authority moved closer this week to its hour of decision. The authority must decide within the next month or so who may live in the senior citizen housing and what rents tenants must pay.

25 years ago — September 2000

SALISBURY — Sharon Hospital is seeking to sell its facility to Essent Healthcare for more than $16 million plus the net of working capital, the hospital’s CFO told an audience Saturday morning. Rob Wright, speaking at the third meeting of the “Citizens for the Hospital,” gave out those figures, adding that officials view the $8 million being planned for renovations as an investment in the hospital. About 70 people attended the session in the community room of the Salisbury Congregational Church, where apologies were sought and offered, where tempers sometimes flared and where there was no lack of questions, opinions and comments.

SALISBURY — A new transportation service is being offered by volunteer drivers for any Salisbuy senior in need of a ride for local errands and appointments. “Happy Trails” is a current project fo the Committee on Senior Services to help resolve the continuing transportation needs in the rural Northwest Corner.

KENT — High Watch Farm celebrated its 60th birthday this past weekend, drawing a crowd of hundreds of supporters, past residents and those whose lives have been impacted by drug and alcohol rehabilitation. “High Watch Farm is the granddaddy of all treatment centers,” Joyce Steel, director of development for the center said, noting that the treatment center has been visited by thousands of recovering alcoholics over the six decades. Located on Carter Road in North Kent, the 200-acre High Watch Farm was donated to Alcoholics Anonymous co-founder Bill Wilson in 1939 by Ethelred Folsom, known by her friends as Sister Francis.

Eileen Peterson, former postmaster of Lakeville, was honored by the U.S. Postal Service in a retirement ceremony Aug. 3 in New Haven. Ms. Peterson retired in December with 30 years of service. She began her postal career in 1969 in Sharon and later worked as a clerk in Falls Village, Officer in Charge in Canaan, and postmaster in Salisbury. She became postmaster in Lakeville in 1989.